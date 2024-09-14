Nigeria: APC State Chairs Worried Over Hardship

Their concerns belated but necessary-CSOs

Tinubu'll fix challenges before 2027-APC publicity director

Chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have expressed concern about the state of affairs under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration.

Following a meeting in Abuja, the chairmen resolved to meet with the party's National Working Committee (NWC) and President Tinubu to address various pressing issues.

Alphonsus Ogar Eba, Secretary of the APC States Chairmen's Forum and Chairman of the Cross River State chapter, revealed this to the press on Thursday. He noted that the meeting would focus on several issues, including the growing economic hardship affecting Nigerians.

Nigerians have been facing worsening insecurity, rising poverty, hunger, and increasing costs of essential services and commodities, such as fuel and electricity. These had led to criticism from opposition, civil society groups, organised labour, and political analysts who faulted the president's decision to fuel subsidies and float the naira without implementing measures to cushion the impact. The resulting price hikes in transportation, food, and medication have left many struggling to make ends meet.

Eba, joined by the acting chairman of the forum, Cornelius Ojelabi, stated that their discussions with the government would be conducted behind closed doors. "We are not unaware of the hardship," Eba said, adding that the meeting aims to address concerns before publicly discussing them.

The forum also addressed the NWC's decision to extend the caretaker committee's tenure in the Rivers State chapter, led by Chief Tony Okocha. Eba noted that the extension would help strengthen the party as preparations for the 2027 elections gain momentum.

Their concerns a family affair-NWC member

While efforts to get a reaction from the party's national publicity secretary, Felix Morka, were unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report, a member of the NWC, who asked for anonymity, downplayed the situation, calling it a "family affair" that would be resolved amicably.

The NWC member emphasised that state chairmen are key figures in the party's National Executive Committee (NEC) and that their concerns would be addressed.

The NWC member also reassured that the APC remains committed to growth and progress, welcoming any ideas that would help steer the party towards success.

Similarly, the APC Director of Publicity, Alhaji Bala Ibrahim, remarked that the state chairmen's decision to request a meeting with the NWC was appropriate, given their grassroots connections. "They are closer to the people," he explained, noting that the chairmen are in a good position to feel the pulse of the populace and communicate those concerns to the NWC and the President.

Ibrahim also expressed confidence that the APC would address the challenges facing Nigeria before the next general elections in 2027.

He acknowledged the widespread dissatisfaction with Tinubu's reforms but urged Nigerians to be patient.

"These reforms are intended to salvage the economy," he said, adding that the benefits of these measures would become evident over time.

Move belated but necessary-CSOs

Also reacting, Comrade Ibrahim Zikirullahi, Executive Director of the Resource Centre for Human Rights and Civic Education (CHRICED), described the APC chairmen's move as belated but necessary.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He emphasised the need for the party to address issues such as hunger, hardship, and poor governance. Zikirullahi criticised President Tinubu's leadership style and urged him to reverse harmful economic policies.

He also highlighted the increasing use of security agencies to intimidate opposition voices, which he described as a violation of democratic principles. Zikirullahi called on the APC leaders to urge Tinubu to reshuffle his cabinet, particularly the economic team, and bring in more capable individuals.

Similarly, Mark Amaza, Senior Communications Officer at Yiaga Africa, urged President Tinubu to prioritise governance over party loyalties, particularly by replacing underperforming ministers.

"A year has already passed, and Nigerians are worse off. The president must act swiftly," Amaza said.