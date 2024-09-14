Nigeria: Tasks Before DSS, NIA DGs

On August 26, 2024, President Bola Tinubu approved the appointment of Ambassador Mohammed Mohammed and Mr Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi as Directors General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and the Department of State Services (DSS) respectively.

Tinubu then tasked the duo to "work assiduously to reposition the two intelligence agencies for better results", and charged them "to bring their experience to bear on tackling the security challenges bedeviling the country through enhanced collaboration with sister agencies and in surgical alignment with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA)".

The president's directive is germane. Much is expected from them in view of the insecurity ravaging the nation, including insurgency, banditry, age-old farmers/herders' clashes, crude oil theft, killings, kidnapping, illegal migration, and proliferation of Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW).

We at Daily Trust congratulate Ambassador Mohammed and Mr Ajayi on their appointments and urge them to first dust up and ensure adherence of their agencies to core responsibilities. This is not expected to be difficult as they rose through the ranks to attain the apex appointments.

For DSS, these responsibilities include Prevention and Detection of any crime against the internal security of Nigeria; Protection and Preservation of all non-military classified matters concerning the internal security of Nigeria; Prevention, Detection and Investigation of threats of Espionage, Subversion, Sabotage, Terrorism, Separatist agitations, Inter-group conflicts and Economic crimes of National security dimension and threats to law and order.

The NIA is responsible for overseeing foreign intelligence and counterintelligence operations and external threats to Nigerian national interests. These include the activities of Nigerians or any person, organisation or country outside Nigeria, whose conduct is aimed at bringing disrepute to Nigeria or undermining the security of Nigeria; identifying and assisting in the apprehension of persons outside Nigeria believed to have committed any crime against the security of Nigeria; monitoring any external plans or acts of subversion, sabotage or terrorism against Nigeria, its economy or people.

While they intensify on these roles, they should learn how not to be in the news for the wrong reasons. For example, on September 7, 2023, DSS operatives had altercations with traders and members of the public at the Garki Market, Abuja, which resulted in shootings with two civilians severely injured.

Friday and Saturday, October 7 and 8, 2016, the DSS caused uproar when it brushed aside the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and resorted to commando-style midnight arrests of seven justices and judges of the Supreme Court and lower courts in furtherance of then President Muhammadu Buhari's anti-corruption campaign.

Also, the two agencies should shun inter-agency rivalries and dance of shame. It should be a thing of the past. For example, in November 2017, DSS and NIA clashed with the EFCC over attempts to arrest Mr Ayodele Oke, former DG of the NIA, and Mr Ita Ekpeyong, former DG of the DSS.

On May 30, 2023, the DSS barricaded the entrance to the EFCC office in Ikoyi Lagos with Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs). Both agencies then began the less than savoury efforts to justify the public embarrassment.

There have also been instances of wrongful arrests. For example, On August 25, 2024, the DSS arrested Adejuwon Soyinka, a journalist, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, shortly after arrival from London on the allegation that his name was placed on its watchlist. On August 30, his passport was released to him as his arrest was blamed on "possible mistaken identity."

Moreover, the DSS needs to be reminded that as a secret police, the service is expected to operate discreetly. It must stop operating in the open like the regular police, with its operatives ever ready to flash their ID cards or weapons.

They should help in restoring public trust in their abilities as it is generally believed that there is failure of intelligence in the nation's fight against terrorism, banditry and other criminal activities.

There should be reorientation of personnel on how not to infringe on the rights of Nigerians. Towards this, their training and professionalism should be enhanced, especially on human rights and community relations education.

We believe that the era of gung-ho instincts should be over with strict adherence to rules of engagement and other standard operating procedures.

It is about time that these agencies concentrated on fighting insurgents, bandits and other criminals through timely provision of actionable intelligence on movement of non-state actors, their financings and the large cache of sophisticated illicit weapons, other military hardware and drones which flow and fuel the insecurity in the country. Their jobs should help stop the regular consignment and impounding of SALW and illicit drugs at the nation's ports.

Most importantly, it is imperative they avoid delving into purely political matters. It is worthy of note that Ajayi has pledged "to refocus the service towards covertness and likelihood of sturdied silence over certain matters." This is the minimum step required.