Nigeria: Team Nasarawa Eye Victory At 8th National Youth Games

Team Nasarawa has expressed its determination and readiness to put up superlative performances at the 8th edition of the National Youth Games which commenced yesterday in Asaba, Delta State.

Daily Trust reports that no fewer than 5,000 athletes from across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory are participating in the games.

The Nasarawa State Director of Sports, Lawrence Shamah, expressed optimism in the ability of the athletes as he said that the level of their preparation and their dedication would speak for them at the cadet Games.

He said, "Our athletes have worked hard, and we believe they will give their best in all competitions. We are optimistic about bringing back medals."

On Tuesday, the Nasarawa team, made up of 132 athletes made up of 104 athletes and 33 coaches and officials, departed for Asaba to compete in 15 sports, including hockey, badminton, volleyball, weightlifting, wrestling, cycling, table tennis, and lawn tennis.

The coach of Team Boxing, Nnamdi Osuji, said "Our boxers have trained extensively, and I have full confidence in their ability to excel. They are mentally and physically prepared, and I believe they will bring home gold medals."

The hockey coach, Zainab Sule, also exuded confidence as he said his players' discipline and tactical awareness during the Zonal elimination in Jos is inspiring.

"Hockey is a technical game, but our players have sharpened their skills. I expect a great show from them in this competition," she stated.