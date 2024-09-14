Nigeria: Swag Empowers IDP Girls

The Stand With A Girl (SWAG) initiative has hosted a transformative "Career Day" for 60 girls at the Wassa Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Abuja in the FCT.

Margaret Bolaji-Adegbola, the Executive Director of SWAG, said, "This project seeks to reduce the educational and life skills gap for adolescent girls living in IDP camps by establishing 'Safe Spaces' which are mentor-led groups. These Safe Spaces have been proven to be effective in delaying early marriage by keeping girls in school. Within these spaces, adolescent girls can connect with their peers, acquire essential life skills such as literacy and numeracy skills and receive the support they need to bridge academic learning gaps.

"I was tired of seeing girls dropping out of school and getting married as child brides, losing their lives through childbirth. I decided to do something about it.

"By establishing Safe Spaces for mentorship and support, SWAG is committed to reducing early marriage and promoting education among adolescent girls in IDP camps."