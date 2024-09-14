Nigeria: N/Assembly Reschedules Resumption to Sept 24

13 September 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Saawua Terzungwe

The National Assembly has rescheduled its resumption date from September 17 to September 24, 2024.

The Clerk to the Senate, Chinedu Akubueze, and the Spokesman for the House of Representatives, Hon. Akin Rotimi, confirmed this change in separate notices in Abuja.

Akubueze informed Senators via an internal memo titled 'Change in Resumption Date from Summer Break'.

Similarly, Hon. Rotimi announced the rescheduling for the House of Representatives, noting, "The new resumption date is Tuesday, September 24, 2024, at 11:00 am. This change was communicated by the Clerk of the House, Dr. Yahaya Danzaria, Esq., on the directive of the House Leadership."

The reason for the postponement has not been officially disclosed.

It would be recalled that Senators and House members began their annual recess on July 23.

