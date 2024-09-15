Nigeria: Glitz, Glamour, as Toyin Saraki Celebrates at 60

Acclaimed literary giant, Prof. Femi Osofisan, aptly titled one of his award-winning plays, "Birthdays Are Not for Dying.'' No doubt, birthdays are occasions for the celebration of life by the living

Former Kwara State First Lady, Toyin Saraki recently experienced the proverbial Seventh Heaven, typical of a woman who has just safely been delivered of a baby, when she joined the diamond club. The wife of the ex-Senate President, Bukola Saraki literally danced her heart out for God.

For her, it's a moment to honour God and celebrate the blessings she has received.

Just as American-born Television host Oprah Winfrey once said, "The more you praise and celebrate your life, the more there is in life to celebrate," the Lagos State-born woman didn't hesitate to roll out a drum to celebrate the milestone.

Like the star that she is, the former First Lady shone like a thousand stars in faraway St. Tropez in South France, the venue of the birthday bash.

As gathered by Society Watch, there was an overflow of joy in the household of the ex-Kwara State first family, as top celebrities, politicians and captains of industries across the globe gathered to celebrate the woman of substance, who has dedicated her life to the betterment of her immediate environs, with the Wellbeing Foundation Africa, an NGO she founded years ago.

The epochal further proved the relevance of the Sarakis in Nigeria's political and societal climates as her husband's political associates turned out in large numbers to share in the joy of the beautiful woman.

The highly sophisticated woman, born into the Ojora royal family of Lagos, was the cynosure of all eyes. Guests were captivated by her élan, as she strutted from one end of the party to another. Her simple but expensive outfit was the subject of discourse among the high society personalities at the event, who are always abreast with trendy developments in the fashion circuit. And, Toyin, like the princess that she is, held the people spellbound with her charm!

Those close to her attribute her success to her unwavering focus on the future. With her eyes fixed on the horizon, she has achieved great feats and continues to inspire aspiring entrepreneurs and established business leaders alike.