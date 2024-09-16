Nigeria: Wushishi Healthcare Centre Becomes Overwhelmed With Patients Amid Need for More Equipment

blog

Wushishi Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC) in Niger State is facing a growing number of patients due to its convenient location, however, it is unequipped to meet its growing healthcare needs. Pregnant women and patients requiring medical care are compelled to embark on a 2 kilometre journey to access fundamental laboratory and scanning services at other facilities, due to the PHC's lack of essential medical equipment and deteriorating infrastructure.

The PHC, which is a Level 1 health facility, is currently staffed with two midwives, two nurses, four Community Health Extension Workers (CHEWs), one Junior CHEW (JCHEW), and two volunteers. It is meant to also serves as a maternal and child Health clinic for the entire Local Government Area (LGA)

In a typical Level 1 facility, basic equipment, a fence for protection and functional male and female toilets are required, however, this is not the case, as Wushishi PHC lacks basic amenities, such as refrigerators for storing vaccines, a laboratory for carrying out routine tests and ultrasound scanning equipment for examining pregnancies. On a daily basis, the facility provides antenatal care to around 120 pregnant women and administers routine immunisations to 180 children, but its shortcomings necessitate regular referrals to the distant General Hospital which is 2 kilometers away from the Wushishi community, posing a significant challenge for patients seeking continuous care.

Motorcycles have become the common means of transportation to the General Hospital, which is about 2 kilometres away from Wushishi. This means of transportation is not suitable for pregnant women and sick patients in need of urgent medical care.

Mairo Musa, the Deputy Officer in Charge, condemned the poor state of the facility, "It is difficult for pregnant women to go to the General Hospital for scans; they prefer coming here because our services are free for women who come for antenatal care, courtesy of Global Fund and the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF). Our laboratory and scanner are non-functional, so we must refer patients." The male and female admission wards are also in a deplorable state, with ceiling close to caving in and the absence or perimete fencing. "Women still come for antenatal care, but the facility is in urgent need of renovation," Mairo added.

Despite benefiting from the BHCPF, the facility struggles to reach its full potential due to infrastructure and equipment gaps. Dr Inuwa Junaidu, Director of Planning, Research, and Statistics at the Ministry of Primary Healthcare, acknowledged the challenges facing some facilities but noted that repairs and upgrades only occur when the Ministry is formally notified.

"We are working on renovating about 1,200 facilities across the state, with only 70 out of 274 focal facilities currently operating at level 2 capacity," Dr. Junaidu said, adding that plans are in place to upgrade several facilities this year, but it is important for the facilities to formally communicate their specific needs to the ministry.

Shehu Usman Akere, Director of PHC in Wushishi LGA, acknowledged the facility's popularity due to its strategic location -which makes it a hub for healthcare seekers -- but noted that the facility's capabilities are stretched thin due to its limitations. "Most people prefer to use this facility over the General Hospital unless referred. However, the roof is about to collapse, and we don't have enough BHCPF funds to fix it," Akere said.

Mathew Oladele, Executive Director of the Initiative for Social Development in Africa (ISODAF), advocated for better use of saved funds from the BHCPF and community contributions to improve PHC facilities. He also encouraged Ward Development Committees (WDCs) to monitor spending and reinvest in facilities that are facing operational challenges.

To deliver quality healthcare services, Wushishi PHC's infrastructure must be improved, as outlined in the Nigeria Health Sector renewal plan as outlined in the second pillar. This upgrade will greatly benefit patients, especially vulnerable groups like pregnant women, by ensuring better health outcomes.

Member of Wushishi LGA is urging the government and other stakeholders to assist in:

1. Procuring an ultrasound scanner and laboratory equipment.

2. Renovating the male and female in-patient wards with new toilets and sanitation facility.

3. Constructing of a perimeter fence to secure the health facility.