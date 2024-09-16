Nigeria: Lagos Seals Cubana Chief Priest's Lounge Over Noise Pollution

The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) in its bid to clamp down on noise and environmental pollution, has sealed off Donald's Lounge, located at Lekki Phase 1 axis of the state.

Donald's Lounge is said to be owned by celebrity bartender and businessman, Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest.

In a release by LASEPA, it was confirmed that the closure of the facility was carried out due to the directive issued by the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, who stated that the action was in the interest of public health.

According to the statement, "There had been repeated warnings as a result of complaints from the nearby residents and businesses regarding the high levels of noise emanating from the lounge, which has been disrupting the peace and tranquility of the area."

LASEPA General Manager, Dr. Babatunde Ajayi, said: "The agency will not tolerate any form of environmental pollution including noise pollution which can have adverse effects on the health and well-being of Lagosians."

Consequently, Dr Ajayi noted that the closure of the Lounge was in demonstration of the Lagos State government's commitment to protecting the environment and ensuring compliance with the State's environmental regulations.

He, however, added that the Management of Donald's Lounge had been advised to take necessary measures to mitigate its noise level and comply with other State's environmental standards before the lounge would be reopened.

Meanwhile, the Environment Protection Agency has urged all businesses and individuals to adhere to environmental regulations and respect the rights of others to a clean and peaceful environment.