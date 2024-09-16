West Africa: Ecowas Rehabilitates & Integrate Thirteen At-Risk Youths With Start-Up Kits

Liberia has a growing population of at-risk youths, which, if not rehabilitated for reintegration quickly, could negatively impact the country's already declining human resource capacity.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Liberia Commission, over the weekend, handed over technical vocational equipment start-up kits valued at thousands of United States dollars to thirteen rehabilitated at-risk youths who benefited from its pilot project.

The handover ceremony was held at the ECOWAS compound in Monrovia and was graced by Bomi County Senator Edwin M. Snow, beneficiaries, implementing partners, and representatives from various government Ministries.

The thirteen at-risk youths were rehabilitated by the ECOWAS Commission Liberia Country Resident Representative but implemented by the Liberian Rehab Center and Mother of Light Rehabilitation Center, among others.

During their time at the various institutions, the at-risk youths were also trained in different technical vocational skills, ranging from Interior Design and Soap Making to cake Designs, Tailoring, Cosmetology, and Building Construction. The aim is to integrate them as productive citizens.

Providing an overview of the project and officially donating the equipment, ECOWAS Commission in Liberia Resident Representative Madam Josephine Nkrumah said that the gestures are intended to economically empower the thirteen rehabilitated at-risk youths who have benefited from their projects.

According to her, the donation also seeks to provide start-up kits for at-risk youths to make them independent and productive citizens. This will allow them to significantly contribute to nation-building in their quest to add value to family and community.

" Today, we have called you to the program marking the distribution of start-up kits for at-risk youths. Today, we have technical vocational equipment that is intended to boost the capacity of those rehabilitated. We want to appreciate them for their resilience and fortitude in getting back to society and making use of the skills they have all acquired," she noted.

Also speaking, Bomi County senator Edwin M. Snow extolled ECOWAS Commission Liberia Country Resident Representative for the gestures and dedication in helping to transform ECOWAS youth.

" I want to thank you for this gesture. To admit, this is welcoming because when a single citizen of the region is rehabilitated, it means that our peace, security, and progress are saved. We can make all of the good laws, but when we have lawlessness, all that is meaningless. To the beneficiary, it's my hope you will use those equipment properly. I promised to make some contribution based on the progress you will make," he concluded.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Ms. Janet Jackson expressed appreciation and gratitude to ECOWAS for looking in their direction.

However, she assured ECOWAS and all of the participants that they would work with the start-up kits given to them to ensure that they are productive citizens ready to see Liberia transform.

Meanwhile, Rev. Sam Numoo, Executive Director of Liberian Rehab Center, and Ms. Aetinique Cuetis, Mother of Light Rehabilitation Center, expressed their gratitude for working with the ECOWAS Commission in Liberia in the implementation of the project.

According to them, it was not an easy experience as the ECOWAS project manager conducted her oversight responsibility and monitoring and evaluation strategy with caution and ensured that the project ended within its time frame.- Edited by Othello B. Garblah.