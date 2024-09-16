Nigeria: Adamawa Proposes N268.8 Billion Budget for 2025, Warns Residents of Impending Flood

The Adamawa State Executive Council has presented a proposed budget of N268.8 billion for the 2025 fiscal year, aligning with the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Economic and Fiscal Updates (FSP).

According to State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Iliya James, the budget aims to address critical areas, achieve fiscal discipline, and ensure efficient allocation of resources.

In addition to the budget proposal, the council approved N3.9 billion for the extension of the Saminaka Storm Water drainage project, expected to be completed in six months.

The project involves the construction of a 2.4km storm water drainage and will connect existing culverts across the Jambutu bypass.

The council also approved the handover of the upgraded Mubi General Hospital to the Federal Medical Centre, accompanied by a memorandum of understanding.

Meanwhile, the state government has issued a flood alert to residents in Madagali, Mubi North, Mubi South, Shelleng, Demsa, Numan, Song, and Yola North Local Government Areas, urging them to relocate to safer places before September 16, 2024.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri expressed sympathy with Borno State over the recent flood disaster and prayed for God's intervention to prevent its recurrence.