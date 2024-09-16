Nigeria: Historical Society of Nigeria Honors Adamawa Governor With Prestigious Award

16 September 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The National Leadership of the Historical Society of Nigeria has conferred its prestigious honor award on Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, recognizing his outstanding achievements and selfless service to the people of Adamawa State.

Prof. Samuel Agalinu, National President of the Historical Society of Nigeria, announced the award after a closed-door meeting with Governor Fintiri at the Government House in Yola.

Agalinu praised Fintiri's exceptional leadership, citing his swift approval of the N70,000 minimum wage, making Adamawa one of the first states to implement the new wage.

"Governor Fintiri has made us proud with his landmark achievements in human and infrastructure development," Agalinu said.

"He has demonstrated selfless leadership, promoting peace and inclusivity in a diverse state."

The Historical Society of Nigeria, which turns 70 next year, will honor Fintiri at its anniversary event in Abuja.

Agalinu emphasized that Fintiri's accomplishments have rewritten the narrative of Adamawa's development.

"We acknowledge his numerous infrastructural projects, completed and ongoing, which have transformed the state," Agalinu noted. "As a member of our society, Governor Fintiri has shown exemplary commitment to the well-being of his people."

Fintiri's administration has been marked by significant strides in education, healthcare, and infrastructure development, solidifying his reputation as a results-driven leader.

