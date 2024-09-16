Nigeria: Peter Obi's Media Office Decries Attempt to Liken Him to Trump, Says It's Scandalous

Abuja — The Peter Obi Media Office, has described as scandalous, the presidency's attempt to link the Labour party 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to the United States politics, by saying he was the Donald Trump of Nigeria politics.

In a statement by the new media spokesman of the Peter Obi campaigns, Ibrahim Umar, said, "Perhaps the most laughable of such delusions is the presidency's effort to ridicule Obi by dragging his name into the United States of America, USA electioneering process, by scandalously linking him with the Republican Party Candidate, Donald Trump.

"We are very much aware of the motive behind these ridiculous comparisons, which is their uncanny way of currying favour so undeserved from the Democrats.

"Nigerians, who mused about the derisory and facetious comparison have tried to ask: 'Will your calling Peter Obi 'a Trump', translate to or mean that Tinubu is Harris'?"

Umar said every discerning mind, who wanted to compare Obi and Tinubu and attempted to equate them with the two American Presidential candidates, Trump and Harris, knew too well the similarities and parallels in terms of morality, transparency, good-standing antecedents and people-focused policies.

He said, "The Presidency by indulging in such clever-by-half comparisons, which are intended to discredit Obi, merely brings to the fore the glaring weaknesses of the incumbent administration and their crassness and inability to discern the realities and especially the pains and pangs their actions and policies foisted on the nation in the past year. Nigerians are not so gullible to be fooled by such empty propaganda.

"It's even ironic that the spin doctors of a leader who since the early campaign days into over a year as President has remained disturbingly aloof and seemingly incapable of presenting himself and his policies to the Nigerians through the media, and who has continued to evade public accountability, are trying to malign Obi who has easily emerged in all ramifications as the most visible, focused and articulate political personality in this dispensation.

"Obi remains a man, who has not only become the conscience of the people but also their hope for a new and egalitarian democracy," he explained.

The spokesman of the Peter Obi Media further stressed: "Rather than strive to market and justify their rusty and anti-people deleterious policies that have put Nigeria and Nigerians in the most horrendous, conditions, they have resolved to convey misleading accounts of our Principal's activities just to distract the credulous public.

"While we understand the frustration of selling a bad product in a competitive market, the Fair Play rule demands that you don't de-market the good product by forcefully associating it with the ugly product."