West Africa: State Broadcasters From Ecowas States Commit to Mis/Disinformation Fight

press release

Heads of the State-owned broadcast media from member states in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have pledged commitment to countering mis/disinformation in the West Africa sub-region.

This commitment was contained in a communique issued at the end of a two-day strategic meeting jointly organised by the ECWOAS and the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) that brought together leaders and representatives of several state-owned broadcast media in West Africa. The strategic meeting held on September 5 and 6 at the ECOWAS Commission in Abuja, Nigeria deliberated on the critical role state broadcasters play in enhancing public education and awareness about the ECOWAS and its activities and regional integration.

The two-day strategic meeting organised for the heads of State-owned broadcast media followed an earlier strategic planning meeting held on September 3 and 4 between the leadership of the ECOWAS Commission and the management and national partners of the MFWA and other Civil Society representatives across the sub-region to deliberate on strengthening democratic values and media freedom in the region. The two events mark a key milestone in the implementation of the historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the MFWA and the ECOWAS Commission which underscores the critical role of media in achieving ECOWAS' vision of "peace and prosperity for all" by 2050.

The Communique issued at the end of the strategic meeting of heads of state broadcaster also detailed their commitment to contributing to good governance, regional peace and security in the West Africa sub-region.

