Ethiopia Remains Testament in Sharing Pan-African Values of Freedom - Former Sierra Leone's FM

Addis Ababa, — Ethiopia has been in the forefront of promoting pan-African ideals as well as sharing the values of freedom and unity, according to the Global Black Center, Executive Board Chairman and former Foreign Minister of Sierra Leone, Professor David Francis.

Ethiopia, the historic and the oldest independent African nation, represents a melting pot of ancient cultures.

Moreover, the oldest remains of a human ancestor ever discovered, dating back around five million years, were found in the Awash Valley in Ethiopia.

Most importantly, Ethiopia is known as an ancient land with a long, deep, rooted and fabulous history which has enabled the country to have an exemplary role in the continent through maintaining statehood and developing it into an independent nation.

Particularly, Ethiopia has a unique place, in this sense as the guardian of independence, freedom and unity across the African continent, it was learned.

Approached by ENA, Professor David Francis mentioned the victory of Adwa that has become a rocket booster or a launching pad for the inception of Pan Africanism.

For him, Ethiopian victory at the Battle of Adwa has remained a very important event in the shared freedom of African people.

"Ethiopia is the origin of humanity. So what does simply mean that? It means that Ethiopia is the Center of pan-Africanism for two reasons. Firstly, let me talk about the victory of Adwa. Adwa is a victory for the rest of Africa.

Adwa is a symbol of African freedom. We can achieve unity in diversity. So Adwa is not just about Ethiopia. It's a symbol of African unity, a symbol of African freedom. Most importantly, it's a symbol of black pride, heritage, freedom and resistance globally."

Professor Francis emphasized that the Adwa victories serve as a very powerful symbol of encouragement and empowerment for the post colonial and post colonial leaders both in Africa, and black citizens anywhere in the world.

Ethiopia has shared the pan-African values of freedom, of unity, of resistance and common solidarity, living in a new Africa that would promote the pan-African ideals.

"You are a global citizen that shares the pan-African values of freedom, of unity, of resistance and common solidarity, living in a new Africa that will eventually promote the pan-African ideals. And as you know, Ethiopia has been in the forefront of promoting pan-African ideals, and that influenced the Organization of African Unity, now the African Union. That is why we have today the headquarters of the African Union."