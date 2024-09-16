Nigeria: BBNaija 9 - 'Comedian' Ben, Girlfriend Chizoba Evicted From House

15 September 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Ruth Nwokwu and Nafisat Abdulrahman

Ben of the former BETA duo in the ongoing Season 9 Big Brother Naija reality TV show, has been evicted from the 'No Loose Guard' House on Sunday night.

The Sunday night's live eviction show saw Ben, who was seen as a 'comedian' in the House because of his of his sense of humour, exiting as the first housemate to leave Biggie's House since the organisers of the show dissolved the pairing arrangement two weeks ago, allowing the housemates to compete individually.

Incidentally, the show anchor, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, a moment later also announced the eviction of Chizoba, Ben's girlfriend in the House.

Nine housemates were up for eviction at the beginning of the week following open nominations by the housemates on Monday.

Biggie had explained that the reason for dissolving the pairings was to allow housemates compete for the N100m grand prize on their own in the BBNaija season 9 show.

