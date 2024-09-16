Nigeria: Enugu Governor Gives Security Agencies 48 Hours to Produce Killers of Market Leader

The victim, Stephen Aniagu, was shot dead at about 7 p.m. on Saturday, PREMIUM TIMES gathered.

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has given security agencies 48 hours to fish out killers of the chairperson of Ogbete Market Traders' Association in Enugu State, south-east Nigeria.

Ogbete is the biggest market in Enugu.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how the victim, Stephen Aniagu, was shot dead at about 7 p.m. on Saturday at Moses Ogbodo Junction, close to Topland Market in Amaechi Axis, Enugu South Local Government Area of the state.

The victim was said to be driving home when the gunmen flagged down his vehicle and shot him dead.

The police spokesperson in Enugu State, Daniel Ndukwe, in a statement on Sunday, said the gunmen "double-crossed" the victim and shot him dead.

Mr Ndukwe, a deputy superintendent of police, said the gunmen were operating in a Toyota Corolla car but later "made away" with the victim's blue Toyota car.

The spokesperson said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Kanayo Uzuegbu, has ordered a manhunt for the killers.

'Produce the killers in 48 hours'

Reacting to the killing, Mr Mbah vowed that his administration will not allow the attackers to go unpunished in the state, according to a statement by the governor's media team.

"I have directed security agencies in the state to produce his killers within 48 hours.

"As we have always maintained, and every merchant of death or criminal in the state ought to know by now, that we have demonstrated the capacity to bring them to book," he said.

"We have the will, technology, and resources to pursue, track down, overtake, and defeat such workers of wickedness."

The governor expressed sadness over the attack and commiserated with the family of the slain man.

"The government and people of Enugu State grieve with them. But I urge them to find solace in the service he rendered to our dear state and the fact that his killers will never go scot-free. It is a promise," he stated.

He said the security agencies and the state government will not "sleep" until the killers are tracked down.

"I urge Ndi Enugu to go about their lawful businesses, for the security of lives and property remains our priority as a government.

"Those who have decided to test our resolve will meet their waterloo like others before them," Mr Mbah assured.