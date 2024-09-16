Nigerian Army Condemns Treatment of Ex-Soldier By IPOB

"It must be unequivocally stated that the claim by IPOB and its terrorist leader that ex-Cpl. Toriola is still serving in the Nigerian Army is far from the truth."

The Nigerian Army has condemned the torture of an ex-soldier, Toriola Adewale, by members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The Director of Army Public Relations, Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Mr Nwachukwu, a major general, said the video of the torture was being circulated by the self-acclaimed Prime Minister of IPOB, Simon Ekpa.

He said the victim, who retired from the Nigerian Army six years ago, was obviously subjected to brutal torture by the so-called IPOB/Biafra Liberation Army.

According to him, Mr Adewale, a retired corporal, was also forced to deliver messages to active military personnel urging them to abdicate their constitutional responsibilities and abandon their duties.

"This defenceless citizen was further compelled to falsely claim he was treated well while being held captive.

"It must be unequivocally stated that the claim by IPOB and its terrorist leader that ex-Cpl. Toriola is still serving in the Nigerian Army is far from the truth.

"This outrageous propaganda by IPOB terrorist group is undoubtedly an attempt to justify their savage mistreatment of an unarmed, law-abiding citizen who served his country meritoriously.

"Such dehumanising acts must be condemned in the strongest terms by the international community.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The Nigerian Army therefore urges all Nigerians to disregard this malicious video and stand united against the vile acts of terrorism perpetrated against Nigerians, and particularly, the law-abiding people of South East by IPOB terrorists."

Mr Nwachukwu said the majority of Nigerians in the south-east and across the nation had rejected the criminal propaganda of IPOB.

According to him, the Nigerian military, in close collaboration with other security agencies, has intensified operations aimed at eradicating terrorism and insurgency in the Southeast and other parts of the country.

He added that the recent annihilation of key terrorist leaders in identified terrorists' strongholds was clearly indicative of this commitment.

"The savage treatment of innocent citizens like ex-Cpl. Toriola and other law-abiding Nigerians must not be treated with levity.

"We call on all relevant international organisations, including Amnesty International and the International Criminal Court, to take immediate action and hold Simon Ekpa and other IPOB terrorist elements accountable for these heinous crimes.

"The Nigerian Army will remain steadfast in protecting all Nigerians, including its retired and active personnel from such terror.

"The villainous acts of terror by Simon Ekpa and his accomplices must come to an end, as justice will soon catch up with them.

"They can run, but they cannot hide forever," he added.

(NAN)