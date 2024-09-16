Nigeria: How We're Preparing for Imminent Floods - Benue Govt

The Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet) had predicted that eight local government areas in Benue would be heavily affected by the impending flooding.

The Benue State Government says it has prepared camps for Internally Displaced Persons (IPDs) across the 18 local government areas in the state in case of flooding.

The Technical Committee on Flood Disaster Preparedness, Mitigation and Response team took the decision during their meeting on Sunday in Makurdi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet) had predicted that eight local government areas in Benue would be heavily affected by the impending flooding.

The agency had listed Kwande, Katsina-Ala, Logo, Guma, Makurdi, Gwer-West, Agatu and Apa.

The Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Aondowase Kunde, said that the committee had earmarked camps to relocate the expected flooding victims.

Mr Kunde listed some of the camps to include: International Market, Suswam; Thank You Primary School and Demekpe Primary School in Makurdi; Akume Atongo Stadium in Katsina-Ala, and RCM Primary School in Logo.

He explained that there was a compelling need for people living in flood-prone areas, especially at river banks, to relocate.

Also, the Executive Secretary, State Executive Management Agency, James Iorpuu, said that the agency was fully prepared to respond to the needs of those who might be affected by flooding.

Mr Iorpuu said that the agency would, as usual, supply food and non-food materials in the event of displacement.

He noted that he had requested for five flying boats from the National Emergency Management Agency.

In the same vein, the Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Yanmar Ortese, called for a comprehensive document indicating the number of children and women in the flood-prone areas.

He said that this would enable the ministry to respond to their health challenges urgently and effectively.

The team lead, International Organisation for Migration, Mediatrix Barendayo, assured the government of the organisation's support in that regard.

Also, Sally Okpaje, team lead of the UN Refugee Agency, said that they were committed to supporting the state government.

Ms Okpaje said that they were also supporting the government to ensure that everything was ready to respond to any eventualities.

(NAN)