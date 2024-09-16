Nigeria: Maiduguri Flood - 281 Inmates Escape From Borno Prison - Official

"The flood brought down the walls of the correctional facilities, including the medium security custodial centre Maiduguri (MSCC) as well as the staff quarters in the City," he wrote.

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has confirmed that 281 inmates are missing following the flood in Borno State.

The NCoS said it confirmed the missing inmates after the evacuation of inmates by officers of the service with support from sister security agencies to a safe and secure facility.

Sahara Reporters published that scores of inmates escaped from the Maiduguri correctional facility on Tuesday following the flood that damaged the building.

However, in response, the NCoS released an ambiguous statement, asking the public to ignore such reports and saying it was only planning to evacuate the inmates following the damage caused by the flood.

"As the agency responsible for inmate safekeeping, we are taking all necessary measures to ensure public safety, including evacuating inmates to safer facilities, ensuring smooth operations, and collaborating with sister security agencies to provide support and assistance to those affected," Abubakar Umar, the NCoS spokesperson, said in a Tuesday statement reported by PREMIUM TIMES.

However, on Sunday, Mr Umar confirmed that 281 inmates were missing. He refused to say that the inmates escaped but said seven others had been "recaptured."

Mr Umar said that the service had the details of the missing inmates, including their biometrics.

"The flood brought down the walls of the correctional facilities, including the medium security custodial centre Maiduguri (MSCC) as well as the staff quarters in the City," he wrote.

"Upon the evacuation of inmates by officers of the service with support from sister security agencies to a safe and secure facility, 281 inmates were observed to be missing.

"However, it is important to note that the service is in custody of their details, including their biometrics, which is being made available to the public.

"The service is working in synergy with other security agencies as both covert and overt deployments have been activated to look out for them.

"Presently, a total of seven (7) inmates have been recaptured and returned to custody, while efforts are on ground to track down the rest and bring them back to safe custody.

"While this effort is on, the public is assured that the incidence does not impede or affect public safety," he said.

At least 37 people have died from the flood in Maiduguri and about half a million others displaced.

Missing inmates