Nigeria: Cholera - Four Dead, 36 Hospitalised in Adamawa Council

15 September 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)

The administration of Yola-North Local Government Area in Adamawa has announced a cholera outbreak in the area.

It also says the outbreak has resulted in the death of four persons while 36 others affected by the outbreak are receiving treatment in various hospitals in the area.

The council chairman, Jibrin Ibrahim, announced this to journalists during his visit to the victims at the Infectious Disease Centre (IDC) in Yola on Sunday.

He said that the outbreak was recorded in Alkalawa, Ajiya and Limawa wards in the area.

"No fewer than 20 victims were reported in the morning but now there are more than 40 cases and four have died.

"A good number of them have been stabilised as they have been receiving attention by the health workers," he said.

Mr Ibrahim appreciated the immediate response by health workers, Red Cross and international partners.

According to him, the suspected outbreak is the result of contaminated water arising from flooding in some areas.

He appealed to the public to keep their environment clean, ensure they drink potable water and wash fruits and vegetables before eating.

(NAN)

