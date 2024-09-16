Nigeria: Ribadu Talks Tough Over Election Rigging Allegation, Threatens Lawsuit

Mr Ribadu demands payment of N10 billion "as damages for reputational and other injuries" over "false allegations".

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, has demanded retraction of allegation made against him by the chairperson of the Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Anthony Aziegbemi, regarding the upcoming governorship election in the South-South state.

Mr Aziegbemi had accused the Federal Government of planning to rig the election, claiming Mr Ribadu released $2 million to the APC governorship candidate in the election as part of the plot.

In a September 15, 2024 letter, Mr Ribadu's lawyers, Charles Musa & Co, described the allegation as "totally false" and demanded immediate retraction.

"This malicious and libelous statement has brought our client into public disdain and odium," the letter said. "Your portrayal of our client as a corruption enabler and his office as an appendage of a political party willing to cause chaos in Edo State is entirely false and damaging to his reputation."

The lawyers highlighted Mr Ribadu's integrity and commitment to fighting corruption as a career police officer and pioneer chairperson of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). They deemed it "inconceivable" for him to be involved in such acts.

The NSA, therefore, asked Mr Aziegbemi to publicly apologise to him and retract the publication in its entirety.

He also demanded that the retraction statement should be published as "a full-page advertorial in at least five nationwide newspapers, ten reputable and well-read online news sites, seven national and international television stations and ten radio channels with national and international reach".

The NSA also demanded the payment of N10 billion "as damages for reputational and other injuries."

In addition, the lawyers informed the party chairman that failure to comply with the demands within seven days might compel them to take further steps, which could include legal action to enforce Mr Ribadu's rights.