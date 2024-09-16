Nigeria: Multiple Killings, Innoson's First Electric Vehicle, Other Top Stories From South-East

This is a review of top events which occurred in Nigeria's south-east within the past week

Multiple attacks, killings

Last week began on a sad note on Monday. Gunmen, pretending to be land buyers, murdered three persons in Anambra State.

The incident happened at about 2 p.m. at Isionye, a suburb of Enugwu-Ukwu Community in Njikoka Local Government Area of the state.

A similar attack occurred in Enugu on Saturday when some armed persons killed the Chairperson of Ogbete Market Traders Association, Stephen Aniagu.

The police have launched a manhunt for the killers even as Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State later gave security agencies 48 hours to fish out the attackers.

The multiple attacks indicate that the insecurity in the South-east is yet to slow down.

Man accuses NAPTIP of illegal detention

Last Tuesday, we brought a report of a Nigerian man who accused the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) of seizing his international passport and detaining him for five days over alleged involvement in human trafficking.

The NAPTIP said the matter was still under investigation and that the agency would decide on the case soon.

Five killed in Anambra road accidents

In Anambra State, it was a week filled with road mishaps.

There was one on Wednesday, where a speeding Toyota Sienna vehicle rammed into a market in the state, killing at least three persons at Oye-Agu Market in Abagana, a community in Njikoka Local Government Area of the state.

The police later arrested the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash.

There was another crash on Thursday. A Toyota Camry rammed into an IVECO Turbostar tanker along the Onitsha-Enugu Expressway at about 7 p.m. around Nteje, a community in the Oyi Local Government Area of the state. Two persons were confirmed dead in the incident.

Governor accuses NNPC of failing to remit oil revenues to Nigerian govt

On Wednesday, Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State accused the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) of failing to remit oil revenues to the Nigerian government for over five months.

During an event at the Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre, Awka, Anambra State, Mr Soludo claimed that NNPC Ltd did not remit oil revenue from February to June.

A video clip which showed the governor making the comment has been circulating on social media, but it is unclear when the event took place.

The NNPC Ltd did not respond to enquiries from PREMIUM TIMES on the allegation.

Meanwhile, Mr Soludo's accusation came days after NNPC Ltd admitted that it owed an undisclosed amount of money to suppliers of petrol.

Innoson's first electric vehicle

Wednesday was historic for Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing, with the Nigerian company unveiling its first electric vehicle.

Innoson is based in Nnewi in Anambra State, Nigeria's south-east.

Crackdown on kidnappers in Imo

Last Tuesday, the management of the Federal University of Technology Owerri in Imo State raised an alarm over increased cases of kidnappings around the institution.

The management said the kidnappings around the institution often happen "very early in the morning and late in the evening."

Apparently in response to the alarm, security agencies, on Thursday, began a specialised operation to flush out the kidnappers in the area.

Flooding in Ebonyi, Anambra

We reported on Friday how the flooding in Azuoto, Okpuitumo, a community in Abakaliki Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, destroyed many farmlands and property worth millions of naira.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Legal Affairs Nigeria Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

We also reported how some apprehensive farmers in Anambra harvested premature crops in order to beat impending floods.

Police investigate killing of Nigerian by officers

On Friday, the police in Imo State announced that they had begun an investigation into the alleged killing of a man by operatives in the state.

Chinonso Uba, a Nigerian journalist and human rights activist, had narrated how some police operatives at a checkpoint allegedly shot the victim dead last Monday.

The victim has been identified simply as Obinna.

Labour Party's threat to boycott Anambra local elections

The Labour Party (LP)'s participation in the forthcoming 28 September Anambra State Local Government Council election is in doubt.

The party, on Saturday, threatened to boycott the election citing some alleged irregularities by the Anambra State Independent Electoral Commission.