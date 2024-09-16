Nigeria: Atiku in Borno, Donates N100m to Flood Relief Efforts

Atiku also called upon his network of friends and associates to contribute further to the relief efforts.

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has made a donation of N100 million to assist the victims of the devastating Maiduguri flooding.

This contribution, announced on Sunday by Paul Ibe, media adviser to Atiku, in a press statement, follows a heartfelt visit by the former vice president, who is also the Waziri Adamawa, to Maiduguri, where he extended his deepest sympathies to the state government and those affected by this catastrophe.

Mr Ibe said, "The Waziri's generous gesture is a testament to his unwavering dedication to humanitarian efforts." The Maiduguri flood, which has displaced an estimated 500,000 individuals and wrought widespread destruction, represents an acute humanitarian emergency. "

Mr Ibe emphasised that in addition to his donation, Atiku has called upon his network of friends and associates to contribute further to the relief efforts.

This gesture mirrors Atiku Abubakar's previous humanitarian initiatives, notably during the COVID-19 pandemic, when he mobilised support from his circle to address urgent needs.

Upon his arrival at Maiduguri airport, Atiku, accompanied by family and close associates, was received with warmth by Tahir Monguno (SAN), the senator representing Borno North and Kaka Lawan (SAN), the Borno Central senator.

His visit continued with a significant courtesy call to Governor Babagana Zulum at the Government House, where the donation to the flood relief fund was announced.

Governor Zulum, in his response, expressed heartfelt gratitude for Atiku's compassionate visit, acknowledging, "The people of Borno deeply appreciate this show of solidarity."

Atiku Abubakar's generous support not only highlights his deep humanitarian commitment but also serves as a powerful beacon of hope and solidarity during these trying times.

Signed:

Paul Ibe

Media Adviser to Atiku Abubakar

Vice President of Nigeria (1999-2007) and Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (2023)

Maiduguri

15th September, 2024.