Ghana: Sierra Leonean Tiktok Star, Zainnie Zilla Hits a Remarkable Milestone

16 September 2024
The Accra Times (Accra)
By Duncan Ampofo Offei

Sierra Leonean TikTok star, Zainnie Zilla has clocked 7 million followers on TikTok, making her the most followed Sierra Leonean on TikTok presently.

Zainnie Zilla is also one of Sierra Leonean's new artists under the Kai Kizzy Nation (KKN) record label as a rapper who recently gained popularity and some of her loyal fans are comparing her raping skills to Star Zee who is her mentor.

Zilla few months back experienced an account ban on TikTok after her account was reported by some of her followers but with her tireless effort, she was able to restore her account which has emerged as the most followed Sierra Leonean account on the app.

This accomplishment not only highlights Zainnie Zilla's personal success but also underscores the power of social media in providing a platform for young talents in Sierra Leone to showcase their skills and connect with a global audience.

As Zainnie Zilla continues to captivate TikTok users with her creativity, her ever-growing follower count reaffirms her status as a prominent figure in Sierra Leone's digital and entertainment landscape.

