Ghana: Many Youths to Train Under a German-Sponsored 'Make Fashion Inclusive' Programme.

The Youth Employment Agency, in collaboration with the German Development Agency (GIZ), is to outdoor the "Make Fashion Inclusive" initiative.

Under the programme, a Skills and Fashion Hub is to be set up to train and empower young entrepreneurs, especially People Living with Disabilities (PWD).

With other partners like the Ghana Chamber for Entrepreneurs with Disabilities; Ghana National Tailors and Dressmakers Association; and Osei Collections; the YEA hopes that with ready markets and top-notch training, it would break the prevailing barriers and create opportunities for everyone to succeed.

"Thanks to off-taker agreements secured by GIZ, beneficiaries' products will have a guaranteed market and a shop to showcase their work", according to the YEA Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Kofi Agyepong.

"This initiative is not just about creating jobs - it is about equipping you with skills that can transform your future. The hub will offer training in fashion, business development, financial literacy, and digital skills, ensuring that both existing fashion entrepreneurs and start-ups are set up for success," Kofi Agyepong said.

The YEA Boss said apart from breaking down barriers, fighting discrimination, and ensuring that every young Ghanaian has the opportunity to thrive the future is bright.

The future is bright - let us shine together", he said.

The YEA recently graduated 10,000 youth with employable skills. All the graduating trainees went home with the equipment needed for job start-ups.