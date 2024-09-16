Ghana: 4 Burnt Beyond Recognition in Fire Outbreak At Kpone Kokompe

16 September 2024
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

At least four people have been burnt beyond recognition following a fire outbreak at Kpone Kokompe Farms in the Greater Accra Region.

The victims were a 27-year-old man, a 14-year-old girl, an 11-year-old boy, and a two-year-old baby.

The fire, the cause not immediately known, has since been quenched by personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service.

The incident occurred at about 11:20p.m. on Friday, leading to the razing of 10 wooden structures.

The Divisional Officer (DOIII), Matthew Kumi, the second in command at the Devtracco Fire Station, told the Ghana News Agency that they received a distressed call at about 23:28 hours and got to the scene at about 23:47 hours.

"On arrival, the firemen realised the extent of the flames and called for reinforcement and were able to douse it completely at 5:55 am," he said.

Although the cause of the fire is yet to be known, the firemen realised the affected victims kept motorcycles, gas, and other items that aided in the fast spread of the fire.

DOIII Kumi advised the public to have a smoke detector, a fire alarm, or a fire extinguisher at home.

"These will help raise awareness or control the fire to avoid causalities," he said, and cautioned against illegal connections as it might trigger fire.

"The Fire Service is always available, so do not hesitate to call or reach out to us using the emergency numbers 112 and 192 when there is an emergency," he noted.

Mr Gideon Bolgla, a victim of the fire outbreak, stated that he was asleep with his family when the incident occurred, and were rushed out, calling for help from the neighbours.

He said their belongings had been destroyed, leaving them with nothing, and called on stakeholders to go to their aid.

Mr Augustine Hevi, another victim, called on the Member of Parliament and the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly, the National Disaster Management Organisation, and other stakeholders to go to their aid and provide shelter, clothing, food, and other materials to support them. --GNA

