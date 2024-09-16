Ghana: Dr Bawumia Takes Campaign to La Traditional Council

The La Traditional Council in Accra has expressed optimism that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer and Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, possesses the capability to deliver the long-desired advancement that the country seeks through his policies of "bold solutions," should he be elected as president.

Welcoming Dr Bawumia, on behalf of the La Traditional Council during a courtesy call by the Vice President, as part of his tour of the La Dadekotopon constituency on Friday, Nii Adjei Koofeh IV, La Shikitele, said after 32 years of democracy in the 4th Republic, there were still some challenges, and he hoped Dr Bawumia's policies would bring about "real change."

"We have challenges with our progress. We know you have put together bold solutions. All that we will tell you is that, the bold solutions should cause real change," Nii Adjei Koofeh said.

"We are 32 years into the 4th Republic but the change that Ghanaians are yearning for has still not arrived. So we hope you and your team will work hard to bring that change," he added.

He said the La Shikitele acknowledged the hard work Dr Bawumia had put into his campaign across the country, and advised him not to allow the hard work to come to naught as president, without ensuring real change.

"You have laboured to tour the nation, putting in resources and time. There are times you and your team do not even sleep. If all the time you've gone round the country, what you've told the people and you come and there is no change, then it comes to nothing," he said.

"As we know you that you go by your word, we hope that you are really going to work to bring change to Ghanaians for La to also have its fair share," he added.

"We wish you well and we hope you are going to get what you want. We as the people of La, we are going to pray for you and your team, that the elders will guide you through your campaign and that nothing untoward will happen to you. That whatever you are seeking for, at the end of the counting of votes, you shall have it," he further mentioned.

Dr Bawumia for his part, took his time to explain a number of his policies in various sectors to the traditional rulers.

He touched on his plans for improved development partnership between his government and traditional rulers, business-friendly tax regimes, policies on responsible and sustainable mining, mechanised agriculture, modern education, digitalised economy, and his focus on youth empowerment through digital training, TVET, and entrepreneurial support to the youth.

Dr Bawumia has been campaigning vigorously in the Greater Accra Region in his latest campaign. --Myjoyonline