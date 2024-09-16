Ghana: Chinese Ambassador's Advice Critical to Galamsey Fight

Public anger against illegal mining, otherwise known as galamsey, keeps growing in the country.

This can be deduced from the pressure being mounted currently on the government to stop galamsey, which is coming from prominent voices like the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the National Chief Imam, Sheik Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, the Ghana Catholic Bishops' Conference, the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) and various civil society organisations (CSOs).

The calls are as a result of how galamseyers are destroying the country's lands and water bodies in particular.

The destruction of the land, usually farmlands, means farming is under threat in the country and if that is the case, then declining food and cash crop production is imminent and the implications are obvious.

Besides, it is said that the chemicals used in illegal mining pose serious health threats such as kidney diseases, while they cause mothers in the mining communities to give birth to children with disabilities.

Since both Ghanaians and foreigners are involved in the heinous mining activity and Ghanaians in general keep on raising red flag against it, it is everyone's expectation that, at least, representatives of countries whose nationals are involved would also add their voice to warn their erring compatriots.

Since someone must always blaze a trail, the appeal by the Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Tong Defa, to his compatriots resident in the country to stay away from the illegal mining activity is a critical example.

Though Chinese are said to outnumber other foreigners doing illegal mining in the country, we think this alone cannot be the reason for Mr Defa to talk to his fellow citizens.

This is because he could have kept quiet over the matter, acknowledging the fact that those fellow citizens are making a living and obviously repatriating some money home.

However, he can see the damaging effects of the Chinese's involvement in galamsey in the country on the image of his own country in the comity of nations.

Remarks Mr Defa throws out in his appeal prove that he shares the stance of his country against galamsey by Chinese anywhere in the world.

China is widely known to support rule of law and strict with law enforcement, and so discourage its nationals from breaking the laws of other countries.

However, since Chinese are also human, some of them can go wayward wherever the law appears lax.

So, for Mr Defa to urge the government to let the law take its full course on any Chinese who disrespects the country's laws on illegal mining to serve as deterrent to others implies that there would be no diplomatic innuendoes when Chinese offend the law and are being dealt with.

The Chinese Ambassador is being objective and needs commendation for making matters clear, especially for Ghanaians who are intrigued by why Chinese are defiant and can even dare those who try to stop them from doing galamsey.

Every Ghanaian would support Chinese and, of course, other nationals doing legal mining in the country

If his name can sound like the English word 'differ', then Mr Defa has proven that he differs from others as he would not sit unconcerned for his fellow citizens to hurt other lands.

Mr Defa's example must be emulated by other Ambassadors and High Commissioners in the country, even if their respective citizens are not noted for illegal mining here.

Even just their show of concern is support enough and this is needed in the country's fight against illegal mining.