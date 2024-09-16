Liberia: CDC SG Vows Defiance As Court Orders Eviction From Party Headquarters

Monrovia — The former ruling Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), risks losing the grounds that hosted its headquarters for about two decades with the courts issuing an eviction order, but the party's Secretary General, Jefferson Koijee, has vowed to resist what he termed as ïmaginary eviction by Joseph Boakai".

Over the weekend, the Civil Law Court issued a writ of possession in favor of Martha Stubblefield Barnard, directing the eviction of the CDC from the disputed Congo Town property.

The party has occupied the Barnard property since its formation under a lease agreement, which has recently come under dispute between opposing family factions.

In 2015, the case escalated to the Supreme Court of Liberia after the CDC failed to pay US$50,000 in rent owed to its landlords, resulting in a court mandate to settle the debt.

However, the latest legal decision has been met with serious dissatisfaction, anger, and resistance from supporters and executives of the major opposition political party of former President George Manneh Weah.

Following the Court's order, Mr. Koijee took to his official Facebook page, revealing that he had received numerous calls from across the counties and abroad, from partisans, sympathizers, and concerned Liberians, about the party being evicted.

"We want to assure every CDCian at home and abroad, as well as concerned citizens and our international partners, that the CDC cannot and will not be imaginarily evicted by Mr. Boakai's effortless attempt to erase the CDC," he emphasized.

Koijee stressed that the CDC would not budge an inch from its headquarters under the remaining five years of the Unity Party regime, urging his partisans to "go to bed."

He further accused the current government of practicing anti-democratic measures and silencing critical voices, particularly the CDC, for highlighting bad governance and the administration's alleged failure to address issues such as high unemployment, poverty, deplorable roads, electricity, sanitation, and youth empowerment, among others.

"The party's leadership is in full control and remains in good standing. As Mr. Boakai continues to weaponize the court, it is indeed tantamount to having him evicted from the Presidency," he asserted.

A day later, scores of CDC partisans gathered at the court-ordered evicted headquarters, chanting battle cries such as, "What they're looking for, they will get," and "They're men, they're not God."

Members of the party were also seen camping overnight at the headquarters following the court's eviction order. They paraded around a blazing fire in a circular formation, continuing to chant their party's slogans and battle cries.