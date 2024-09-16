Liberia: Senator Prince Moye Urges Liberian Media to Champion Nation Building and Accountability

Gbarnga — Bong County Senator Prince Moye has called on the Liberian media to play an active role in advancing national development, promoting good governance, and holding public officials accountable.

Speaking as the keynote speaker at the induction ceremony of officers-elect of the Association of Liberia Community Radio (ALICOR) on Saturday, September 14, 2024, in Gbarnga, Bong County, Senator Moye emphasized that a free and responsible press is vital to sustaining peace and progress in Liberia.

In his address titled "The Media as a Partner in the Governance and Development of the State," the senator praised the media's role in maintaining democracy but urged journalists to report ethically, focusing on stories that uplift society rather than chasing sensational headlines.

"The media is not just a tool for holding leaders accountable. It is a partner in governance and development," Senator Moye said. "Journalists must highlight the contributions of ordinary Liberians--teachers, nurses, police officers--who work tirelessly for the good of the country. By telling their stories, we inspire others to serve with the same dedication."

Senator Moye stressed that the media's power lies not only in exposing wrongdoing but also in fostering a culture of excellence and national pride. He encouraged community radio stations, particularly in rural areas, to continue providing crucial information to citizens, enabling them to make informed decisions on social, political, and economic matters.

"Rural communities depend on community radio for the information they need to shape their lives. ALICOR must ensure that these stations remain sustainable and uphold the highest ethical standards in their reporting," Moye stated.

Addressing the newly elected leaders of ALICOR, Moye urged them to lead with integrity, transparency, and accountability. He advised the new leadership to welcome criticism, warning that their performance would be closely scrutinized by the public and their peers.

"You must be the example of good governance. Be transparent in your dealings, be accountable to your members, and always place the interest of ALICOR above personal gain," Moye said. "True leaders take more than their share of the blame and less than their share of the credit."

Senator Moye also reaffirmed the government's commitment to protecting press freedom, referencing the Abdulai Kamara Press Freedom Act of 2019, which ensures that journalists can report without fear of political retaliation. He emphasized that the media must remain loyal to the people, not to those in power.

"Under our leadership, the media will not face intimidation or censorship. You don't need to be loyal to the government, but always to the truth and the people of Liberia," he assured.

The Bong County lawmaker pledged continued government support for community media and urged journalists to remain steadfast, ethical, and unwavering in their commitment to truth and nation-building.

"A fair and credible media is the lifeblood of a transparent and progressive society," Senator Moye added, calling on all media practitioners to be the guardians of Liberia's democracy.

The inducted officials include Hector Mulbah, President; Quaqua Miller, Vice President for Administration; Lawrence Tokpah Jr., Vice President for Operations; Emmanuel Tophic Degleh, Secretary General; Josephus Blagaye, Financial Secretary; and Michael Wroh, Assistant Secretary General.

Hector Mulbah, President of ALICOR, pledged that his administration is committed to revitalizing the community radio sector and pursuing initiatives to ensure the long-term sustainability of the association. He stressed the importance of reducing reliance on donor funding, noting that external partners won't always be present in Liberia.

Among the key projects planned, Mulbah highlighted the construction of a "community radio village," which would include a guest house as well as production and training facilities to enhance the capabilities of local radio stations.

Established in 2005, ALICOR serves as the guiding force for community radio in Liberia, committed to technical excellence, capacity-building, and protecting journalists' rights.