Liberia: Burkinabe Nationals Seek Urgent Protection Amid Harassment Claims

Monrovia — A group of Burkinabe nationals residing in Liberia has raised concerns about ongoing harassment and mistreatment by unidentified individuals claiming to be state security personnel. The group is appealing to the Liberian government, through the Liberia Refugee Repatriation and Resettlement Commission (LRRRC), for urgent protection and the safeguarding of their rights.

According to the group, they have been subjected to constant intimidation, which hinders their ability to move freely within the country. Their plea to authorities includes a call for proper identification, which they believe would help reduce the harassment they face daily.

"We are not safe here. We are being mistreated and harassed by people claiming to be security agents. All we want is protection and recognition," a spokesperson for the group said.

When contacted for a response, LRRRC Executive Director Patrick Wozie expressed concern over the allegations and assured that the commission is making efforts to resolve the situation.

"We take these reports seriously. Liberia, as a signatory to the 1951 Geneva Convention on the status of refugees and the 1969 Addis Ababa Convention on refugees in Africa, remains committed to providing protection for those fleeing conflict and persecution," Wozie said. He acknowledged that Burkinabe nationals seeking refuge in Liberia are facing difficult circumstances and that the government is working to ensure their safety and well-being.

In recent months, hundreds of Burkinabe nationals, including women and children, have sought asylum in Liberia, particularly in the southeastern region. Grand Gedeh County has seen the highest influx, with an estimated 23,000 Burkinabe refugees arriving at the LRRRC office there. Overall, reports suggest there are approximately 40,000 Burkinabe nationals in the southeastern region of Liberia.

To address the growing concern over undocumented migrants, the LRRRC recently hosted a one-day stakeholder dialogue in collaboration with the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM). While the meeting aimed to develop strategies to tackle the issue, the outcomes remain uncertain, and the challenges faced by the Burkinabe community persist.

This situation highlights the increasing need for a coordinated response to support refugees in Liberia, especially as the number of asylum seekers continues to rise.