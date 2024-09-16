Nigeria: N3bn Allocated to Affected Victims Must Be Monitored, Evaluated - Actionaid

The ActionAid Nigeria (AAN) has called for stringent monitoring and evaluation of the allocation of N3billion to victims affected by flood recently in Maiduguri, Borno State.

The Country Director of AAN, Mr Andrew Mamedu, represented by the Deputy Country Director, Hajiya Suwaiba Muhammad Dankabo at a media briefing weekend in Abuja, also commended the efforts of the federal government and the state governments for their swift responses.

He, however, called for accountability at every stage so that the aid reaches those who need it the most, and so the trust of the people is maintained.

Similarly, the National Association of Seadogs (NAS), also known as the Pyrates Confraternity, has raised concern over the recent flood disaster that devastated Maiduguri and surrounding communities in Borno State.

In a statement on Sunday, NAS, through Dr Joseph Oteri, condemned the government's insufficient response to these disasters.

According to Oteri, despite repeated warnings and calls for action, nothing substantial was done to prevent the crisis in Borno.

He noted that neglecting critical infrastructure like the Alau Dam only exacerbates a dire humanitarian situation in a region plagued by food insecurity and conflict.

In response to the growing risk of widespread flooding, the federal government last week approved N3bn allocation to each state for disaster management and flood relief.

However, NAS expressed concerns that these funds could be misappropriated or diverted for other uses, as has often been the case with disaster relief funds.

NAS called on residents in flood-prone areas to heed evacuation warnings and relocate early.