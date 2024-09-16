Nigeria: Bauchi Zonal ASUU Berates Varsity Administrations for Wickedness, Victimisation Against Members

Bauch — Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has berated Visitors/ Administrators of the public universities in the country for alleged wickedness and victimization against its members which have led to many deaths and shattered dreams.

ASUU made the declaration through its Bauchi Zone which addressed journalists at the end of its Zonal EXCO meeting held at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi on Saturday.

The Bauchi Zone of ASUU, comprises 6 Universities (University of Jos, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi; Federal University Kashere, Gombe State University, Gombe; Plateau State University, Bokkos and Sa'adu Zungur University, Bauchi).

While reading the text of the press conference at the ASUU ATBU, Secretariat, Prof. O. A. Timothy Namo, Zonal Coordinator, Bauchi Zone, stated that, "The union resolved to set aside September 10, 2024 as the National Day of Solidarity with our victimised members in some universities."

According to him, "These universities include Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo; Kogi State University (KSU), Anyigba; Ebonyi State University (EBSU), Abakaliki; Ambrose Ali University (AAU), Ekpoma; Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO) and Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU), Igbariam."

He explained that, "All Branches and Zones of the Union were directed to organise programmes and press conferences to mark the day. The Bauchi Zone has decided to hold this press briefing in line with the directive of the Union."

The issues according to him are the "unjustifiable and excruciating hardship being meted to our colleagues in the aforementioned universities. Our Union is worried that the respective Visitors and Administrators of these universities have continued to victimise our members through wicked actions including, but not limited to, termination of appointments, suspension from work, withholding of salaries and allowances, denial and delay of promotion, exclusion from statutory meetings and non-remittance of union dues and other third-party deductions."

While giving a run-down of the issues in the respective universities, the ASUU Zonal Coordinator stated that, "Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma is the hottest and epicenter of the wickedness and victimization of our members."

According to him, "In Ambrose Ali University (AAU), Ekpoma, there has also been a running battle between the State Government/University Administration and the union, leading to the seizure of salaries of some of our committed members for many months, non-remittance of third-party deductions and the autocratic running of the University using Special Intervention Team (SIT) which is alien to the university laws."

"We hope he recently constituted governing council will run the university in line with the extant laws and resolve all issues including the backlog of salaries owed our members as well as delayed promotions," he added.

He added that in LASU, there has been a running battle against the union which resulted in the victimisation of five leaders of the union who have been sacked.

He stressed that, "Despite the submission of the Visitation Panel report more than two years ago, the state government has refused to release and implement the White Paper. We hereby call on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to direct the immediate re-instatement of the unjustly sacked colleagues."

He also stated that NEC has resolved to immediately re-activate sanctions imposed on LASU saying, "For the avoidance of doubt, the union has blacklisted LASU and directed its members to avoid any engagement in LASU such as external examination, Visitation Panel, sabbatical, conference attendance, accreditation exercise, resource verification and any form of collaboration."

The Zonal Coordinator lamented that ASUU in Kogi State University (KSU) Branch, has had a long history of struggles primarily aimed at improving the academic standards and physical infrastructures of the University as well as the welfare of the members.

"Sadly, due to the unpatriotic actions of the State Government and the University Administration, Kogi State University Anyigba is today a shadow of its past glory, having fallen short of the dreams of its founding fathers," he lamented.

According to him not than 120 of ASUU members in KSU, some of whom have died, have been illegally and unjustly sacked stressing that, "It is sad to note that these members have neither been accused of any infringements nor convicted of any crime. We hereby call on the Kogi State Governor to recall these colleagues in the interest of justice and the progress of the University."

Speaking on Ebonyi State University (EBSU), Abakaliki, he said that there is obvious lack of infrastructural development, erosion of the university autonomy by some political interests while ASUU members are being victimised for speaking the truth to power by demanding that the owners and Administrators of the University should live up to expectations.

"This has led to the unjustifiable suspension of the chairperson of the union and his predecessor. We demand their immediate recall," he added.

On Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), ASUU alleged that the Vice-Chancellor of FUTO and her cohorts have continued to unjustly punish its faithful members at the branch because of their patriotic stand against the illegal appointment/promotion of one Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami to the rank of professor.

Prof. O. A. Timothy Namo stated that, "We demand the reversal of the illegal actions of the Vice-Chancellor against our members in the Branch. We call on the Vice-Chancellor to act sanely and respect the laws of the University."

Speaking on Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU), Igbariam, ASUU stated that the University Administration has locked up the Secretariat of the Union and prevented members from holding meetings.

"The salaries of our faithful members have also been withheld for up to a year with some of our members being suspended mainly due to their opposition to the violation of academic standards by the University Administration. This is the height of infringement on the fundamental rights of our members. We call on the Visitor to the University to intervene to prevent further escalation of the crisis in the University," ASUU said.

The ASUU Zonal Coordinator stated that, "In all of these universities, our members have suffered and are still suffering untold hardship. This is unacceptable. We call on the visitors and Vice-Chancellors of these universities to stop the unjustifiable victimisation of our members and to re-instate those who have been sacked."

According to him, "We suspect that the judiciary is colluding with some of these persecutors to delay and/or deny justice to our members. We hereby appeal to the judiciary to accelerate the legal process and serve justice to our members.

"Now that some of our victimised members have died, some out of frustration while fighting the injustice perpetrated against them, who will plead their case? We appeal to all stakeholders to join their voices with ours and prevail on the respective authorities of these universities to reverse their evil actions against our members."

He concluded stating: "Finally, the Bauchi Zone of ASUU salutes the courage and doggedness of our members in these universities and declare unwavering solidarity with them. AN INJURY TO ONE IS AN INJURY TO ALL! A people united can never be defeated. Solidarity forever."