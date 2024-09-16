Nigeria: Plan Seeks Support to Maiduguri Flood Victims

16 September 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Fatima Maikasuwa

Children and girls' rights organisation, Plan International Nigeria has expressed solidarity with the people of Borno State, particularly residents of Maiduguri who have lost their lives and property following torrential rains and the collapse of the Alau Dam in the state.

The National Emergency Agency (NEMA) said at least 30 persons had died in the flood while 414,000 were displaced as 70 per cent of the city was submerged in flood water.

Speaking from Maiduguri where humanitarian workers are on the front line to provide immediate support to affected residents, Plan International Nigeria's Food Security and Nutrition Specialist, Dr Emmanuel Nuhu called on all stakeholders including the government, politicians, donor agencies, and NGOs to prioritise coordinated support for the residents.

