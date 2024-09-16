Nigeria: ASUU Condemns Dismissal of 120 Academics Over Strike Participation

16 September 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Amina Abdullahi

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Yola Zone, has expressed strong disapproval over the dismissal of about 120 academics from several universities for participating in the 2021 national strike.

ASUU Yola Zone Coordinator, Dani Mammam, listed the affected institutions including the Federal University of Technology Owerri, Lagos State University, Ebonyi State University, Ambrose Ali University Ekpoma, Prince Abubakar Audu University, and Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University.

Mammam emphasised that the dismissed lecturers were exercising their right to protest for better working conditions, stressing that such actions are a violation of human rights and academic freedom.

He demanded the immediate reinstatement of the dismissed lecturers and called for the payment of their withheld salaries.

