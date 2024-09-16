Nigeria: Lokpobiri Backs Appah Godday to Lift WBC African Title

14 September 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Joshua Odeyemi

The Minister of Petroleum (State), Heineken Lokpobiri, has backed Nigerian boxer, Appah Godday, to lift the WBC African title.

He gave his support when the boxer visited him recently.

The Minister who promised the government's support to the boxer encouraged him to work hard to win his forthcoming title fight against the Nigerian UK-based boxer Oluwatosin Kajewa.

"We are very proud of you", Lokpobiri said. "The only thing we can do to support you is to pray for you and whatever support that we can give to you, we will give to you from time to time.

"Concentrate on your training. No other thing can make you win this battle. Nigeria will be with you, all of us will be with you. By the grace of God, we will be there that day."

On his part, the boxing champion, who visited the Minister to inform him about his coming fight, appreciated him for the opportunity to meet with him.

The Bayelsa-born boxer assured the minister that he would prepare well for the fight and win the title.

The fight will take place in Lagos in December 2024.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.