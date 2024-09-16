Nigeria: Lokpobiri Backs Appah Godday to Lift WBC African Title

The Minister of Petroleum (State), Heineken Lokpobiri, has backed Nigerian boxer, Appah Godday, to lift the WBC African title.

He gave his support when the boxer visited him recently.

The Minister who promised the government's support to the boxer encouraged him to work hard to win his forthcoming title fight against the Nigerian UK-based boxer Oluwatosin Kajewa.

"We are very proud of you", Lokpobiri said. "The only thing we can do to support you is to pray for you and whatever support that we can give to you, we will give to you from time to time.

"Concentrate on your training. No other thing can make you win this battle. Nigeria will be with you, all of us will be with you. By the grace of God, we will be there that day."

On his part, the boxing champion, who visited the Minister to inform him about his coming fight, appreciated him for the opportunity to meet with him.

The Bayelsa-born boxer assured the minister that he would prepare well for the fight and win the title.

The fight will take place in Lagos in December 2024.