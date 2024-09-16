Nigeria: NPFL Roundup - Pillars, Plateau Utd Grab Away Points, Akwa United Escape Home Defeat

Two of the Match Day 2 fixtures were rescheduled for 25 September due to continental games commitments of Enyimba International and Rangers International.

The 2024/2025 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) continued on Sunday with Match Day 2 fixtures, producing exciting draws and late drama.

The matches showcased the competitive spirit of the teams, with several games ending in stalemates.

In Ibadan, 3SC failed to build on the away draw they recorded in Lafia against Nassarawa United in their season opener.

On Sunday, the Oluyole Warriors faced off against Plateau United at the Adamasingba Stadium in Ibadan.

The home team were left stunned when Victor Dawa gave the visitors the lead in the 39th minute, courtesy of an assist from Mohammed Umar.However, Uche Onwuasoanya equalised for 3SC just before halftime, scoring in the 45th minute.

Despite a spirited attempt by Shooting Stars, the match ended 1-1, with both teams sharing the spoils.

The spoils were also shared between Bayelsa Utd and Kano Pillars as they played out a 1-1 draw.

Auwalu Ali Malam put Kano Pillars ahead in the 41st minute as the away team went into half time break with a slim lead.

Rabiu Abdullahi however equalised for Bayelsa Utd in the 59th minute, resulting in a shared points.

The match between Niger Tornadoes FC and Nasarawa United FC ended goalless, with neither team able to break the deadlock.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Elsewhere, Katsina United secured a narrow 2-1 win over Bendel Insurance, thanks to goals from Lukman Bello in the 22nd minute and Azeez Falolu late into added time in the second half.

James Orosanye briefly leveled the score for Bendel Insurance in the 17th minute, but Falolu's late strike sealed the victory for Katsina Utd.

In a thrilling encounter in Uyo, Akwa Utd faced off against Abia Warriors, with Ojonugwa Adejoh scoring early for Abia Warriors in the 4th minute.

Edidiong Ezekiel rescued Akwa United from the jaws of defeat as he converted a penalty kick in the 90+8 minute to level the score for Akwa Utd, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

This, according to Opta Nigeria was the latest goal scored from the penalty spot since Taiye Yusuf scored a 99th-minute goal for Gombe United against Nasarawa United in January 2023.

Unfortunately, the match between El Kanemi Warriors and Kwara United FC was postponed due to the flood incident in Maiduguri.

Additionally, two Match Day 2 fixtures were rescheduled for 25 September due to continental games commitments of Enyimba International and Rangers International.

Ikorodu City FC will host the Flying Antelopes in Lagos on the new date, while Enyimba International FC will take on Lobi Stars FC.Many are impressed as the NPFL continues to deliver thrilling matches, and fans are expecting even more excitement in the upcoming fixtures.