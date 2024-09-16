Liberia: President Boakai Commissions Augustine Ngafuan As Liberia's Finance & Development Planning Minister

Monrovia — President Joseph Nyumah Boakai has commissioned Hon. Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan as Liberia's new Minister of Finance. The appointment, made by His Excellency Joseph Nyumah Boakai, President of the Republic of Liberia, reflects a significant step toward fulfilling the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development--a framework that played a crucial role in the President's electoral success.

In remarks, President Joseph Nyumah Boakai reaffirmed his government's commitment to revitalizing the economy and fostering inclusive growth. President Boakai outlined the pressing challenges Liberia faces and the crucial role the Ministry will play in driving economic transformation.

"We are currently facing the pressing challenge of reviving our economy to increase productivity and secure a better future for every citizen," the President stated. "Moving forward requires visionary leadership and a steadfast commitment to result-driven actions.

"The President stressed the importance of the Minister's role in ensuring the successful implementation of Liberia's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, a five-year development plan designed to accelerate growth while ensuring equitable distribution of benefits. He highlighted that the agenda is not just about economic acceleration but about creating a Liberia where every citizen can share in the nation's progress.

"The ARREST Agenda embodies our collective aspiration for a Liberia where growth is not only accelerated but also equitably shared," President Boakai emphasized. "It is our roadmap to a future where every citizen benefit from the fruits of our progress."

In his address, the President called for focused, results-driven leadership from the newly appointed Minister, emphasizing the need to create policies that strengthen Liberia's economy by supporting business growth, improving infrastructure, and fostering sectors with the potential for sustainable development.

"Accountability and transparency are crucial for good governance," President Boakai noted. He urged the new Minister to ensure that financial management practices are robust and resources are utilized effectively. "Each project should be evaluated based on its potential to produce measurable results that directly improve the lives of our citizens.

"The President also highlighted the ARREST Agenda's focus on bridging socio-economic divides, ensuring that no Liberian is left behind. "Our development efforts should bridge the gap between different regions and socio-economic groups, ensuring that no one is left behind," he said. For his part, Finance & Development Planning Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan expressed deep appreciation for President Boakai's trust, likening the appointment to a "Commander in Chief summoning good soldiers to the battle front." He reaffirmed his commitment to working diligently with the administration to meet the expectations of the Liberian people and advance the nation's development goals.

Hon. Ngafuan also extended thanks to his predecessor, Bioma Kamara, who has managed the Ministry of Finance & Development Planning for the past five to six months, as well as to Acting Minister Anthony G. Myers and his team for their excellent interim performance. "I am here to work with them, to hear and to coordinate with them to deliver the earnest expectation of the people," Ngafuan said.

Highlighting the critical role of the Ministry of Finance, Hon. Ngafuan drew a parallel between the ministry and the heart of the body. "The Ministry of Finance [& Development Planning] is like the heart, and other ministries and agencies are like other parts of the body. If the heart does not pump blood effectively, the entire body suffers," he explained.

"Thus, it is essential for the Ministry to function optimally for the government to succeed." Hon. Ngafuan pledged to hit the ground running, promising to be a dedicated team player and a strong supporter of the administration's agenda. He acknowledged the considerable challenges ahead but expressed his readiness to tackle them, emphasizing the importance of delivering on the President's expectations.

"East or west, I am home. Thank you for the support," Hon. Ngafuan concluded, signaling his readiness to embark on this new chapter with a focus on achieving significant outcomes for Liberia. The appointment of Hon. Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan is expected to bring renewed energy and focus to Liberia's financial management as the country strives toward inclusive development and economic stability.