Niger: U.S. Withdrawal From Niger Completed

Stuttgart — The U.S. Department of Defense and the Ministry of National Defense of the Republic of Niger announce that the withdrawal of U.S. forces and assets from Niger is complete.

This process began on May 19 following the mutual establishment of withdrawal conditions and continued with the withdrawal of U.S. forces and assets from Air Base 101 in Niamey on July 7, 2024, and Air Base 201 in Agadez on Aug. 5, 2024.

Additionally, the U.S. Africa Command Coordination Element, consisting of a two-star General Officer and staff, has departed from Niger.

The effective cooperation and communication between U.S. and Nigerien armed forces ensured that the safe, orderly, and responsible withdrawal was completed without complications, by the mutually decided date of September 15, 2024.

Over the past decade, U.S. troops have trained Niger's forces and supported partner-led counterterrorism missions against Islamic State and al Qaeda in the region.

The U.S. Department of Defense and the Nigerien Ministry of National Defense recognize the sacrifices made by both nations' forces.