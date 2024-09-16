Kenya: Africom Commander Visits Kenya

Stuttgart, Germany — U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael Langley, commander, U.S. Africa Command visited Kenya to further cooperation and build on the strong relationship with the Kenyan Defence Force, Sept 11-13. The command's Director of Operations, U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Claude Tudor, and Director of Intelligence, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Rose Keravuori accompanied Langley has he visited Nairobi and Manda Bay, Kenya.

"The United States is grateful for Kenya's leadership in security both in the region and globally," said Charge d'Affaires Marc Dillard. "This visit by General Langley underscores our deep partnership and our continuing close cooperation."

Langley met with General Charles Kahariri, Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces to discuss more ways to support efforts to counter terrorism and work to address regional challenges. The leaders also brought together their staffs to discuss Kenya's military enhancement programs, and upcoming operations.

"Kenya stands as a beacon of progress on the African continent in terms of defense and security, demonstrating exceptional leadership in global security initiatives and regional security," said Langley. "Our partnership underscores the strategic importance of democratic values and collective resilience in addressing global challenges."

Langley also had the opportunity to meet with alumni from Young African Leadership Initiative at the U.S. Embassy. They discussed their backgrounds, where they are at now in their various initiative and businesses and their hopes for the future. Langley prioritizes engagements like this as part of his effort learn more about Africa and hear from the youth.

In addition to the regular visits, General Langley also visited the US Embassy bombing memorial in Nairobi, which serves as a solemn reminder of the tragic event that occurred in 1998, where 218 Kenyans and Americans lost their lives, and over 4,000 wounded. This visit not only honors the memory of those affected but also highlights the broader fight against terrorism that links this attack to the events of September 11, 2001.

"Our engagement with Kenya is more than a diplomatic gesture; it's a strategic partnership grounded in mutual respect and shared goals," said Langley. "Together, we are enhancing our capabilities in health security and regional stability, ensuring a safer and more prosperous future for both our nations."

Langley's visit to Kenya follows his recent meeting with Kenyan military leaders at the African Chiefs of Defense Conference in Botswana where they discussed regional security issues and strategies to bring about stability and peace in the region.

The AFRICOM team also visited and toured the U.S. and Kenyan military facilities and outposts around Manda Bay to check on the troops stationed there. He spoke to the troops and recognized their hard work in countering terrorism in the region.

Recently, U.S. Army Civil Affairs Forces in Kenya worked alongside a local NGO to participate in a Women and Youth Health initiative at three local schools. The team provided health related donations and promoting public health. They are similarly working with local government leadership to expand Emergency Operations Center capabilities and facilitate equipment donations for a new health center."

U.S. Africa Command is one of seven U.S. Department of Defense geographic combatant commands. The command is responsible for all U.S. military operations, exercises, security cooperation, and conducts crisis response on the African continent in order to advance U.S. interests and promote regional security, stability, and prosperity.

The visit highlights U.S. Africa Command's 3D approach, which leverages diplomacy, development, and defense collaboration.

