West Africa: U.S. Africa Command and Cameroon Armed Forces Host West Africa Logistics Conference in Douala

Stuttgart, Germany — Military Logistics professionals from 13 African nations and organizations and the United States attend

U.S. Africa Command and the Cameroon Armed Forces kicked off the West Africa Logistics Conference here today in Douala, Cameroon, convening more than 60 West African and U.S military logistics leaders.

During the next two days, these logistics leaders will discuss shared logistics challenges and identify opportunities to cooperate on improving interoperability and operational effectiveness.

"The WALC serves as an essential platform for regional collaboration, enabling military and civilian leaders from across the region to discuss shared logistics challenges and identify opportunities for collaboration," said Air Force Brig. Gen. George "Dutch" Dietrich, Director of Logistics for U.S. Africa Command. "I look forward to collaborating over the next two days and to continuing our partnerships in the future. I also want to thank our partners in the Cameroon Armed Forces for hosting us and helping put this conference together over the past year."

"Logistics drives everything we do," stated U.S. Marine Corps Gen Michael Langley, Commander of U.S. Africa Command. "Our ability to continue to fight depends on our ability to sustain the fighting force; the ability to respond to humanitarian disaster depends on our ability to deliver supplies quickly to the point of need; and the ability to sustain and rapidly deliver supplies depends on a logistics network or supply system that is always ready to respond.

Building on the success of last year's WALC in Cote d'Ivoire, this year's event aims to foster a deeper, shared understanding of regional logistics challenges, best practices, lessons learned, and opportunities for collaboration. The 2024 WALC in Douala will feature speakers, panels, and partner-led discussions allowing participants to engage in meaningful dialogue on a broad range of topics, including:

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines West Africa Legal Affairs Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Significant changes and developments in logistics operations, strategic partnerships, and services over the past year Opportunities for logistics cooperation and institution building Challenges of preparing for and responding to disasters and crises

Upon the conclusion of the WALC, AFRICOM anticipates a renewed commitment to advancing logistics capabilities within the region and forging stronger partnerships between West African militaries and international partners. AFRICOM remains dedicated to supporting African nations' security initiatives, strengthening our collective ability to address and mitigate regional security challenges.

Countries and organizations represented at the conference this year include Benin, Cabo Verde, Cameroon, Chad, Côte d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Ghana, Liberia, Mauritania, Nigeria, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, The Gambia, and the Economic Community of West African States.

The United States Africa Command (USAFRICOM), alongside its African and interagency partners, is charged with the responsibility of enhancing security and stability in Africa to advance and protect U.S. national interests. For more information, visit our website, Facebook and Twitter pages, or contact U.S. Africa Command Media Relations at africom-pao-media@mail.mil. Please also see the website (https://cm.usembassy.gov/), Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/Yaounde.USEmbassy), and X/Twitter (@USEmbYaounde) for the U.S. Embassy in Yaounde.