Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Commissions Jamestown Fishing Harbour

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo last Friday commissioned the long-awaited Jamestown Fishing Harbour, a promise he made to the people of Jamestown, Accra.

The completion of the project, which has been in the making for decades, represents the fulfilment of a promise made by the Akufo-Addo government to revitalise Ghana's fishing industry and improve the livelihoods of local fisherfolk.

The Jamestown Fishing Harbour, a state-of-the-art facility, has been eagerly anticipated since the 1960s when discussions of constructing a modern fishing port for the area began.

For years, these plans remained unrealised, leaving the people of the coastal community of Jamestown and the broader Ga community with unmet expectations.

Today, however, the harbour is a testament to the government's commitment to action, with President Akufo-Addo proudly delivering on a decades-old promise.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, the President emphasised the symbolic and practical importance of the new facility.

"This moment is the culmination of years of effort and the realisation of a long-held dream that began as far back as 1965. Promises were made, hopes were raised, but no substantial action was taken--until now. Today, we move beyond rhetoric to action," he indicated.

President Akufo-Addo expressed his deep satisfaction in bringing this project to fruition and recalled in December 2018 when he cut the sod for the project.

"In October 2020, I returned to inspect the progress, and today, here we stand together as witnesses to the fulfilment of that commitment," he noted.

The newly constructed fishing harbour is expected to transform the local economy, generate employment, improve the lives of fisherfolk, and boost domestic fish production.

The President explained the socio-economic significance of the project, stating, "This port is a symbol of hope, proof of the resilience and determination of our people, and a concrete manifestation of what we can achieve when we work together for the common good."

The harbour, which is equipped with a range of modern facilities, is designed to address some of the long-standing challenges faced by Ghana's artisanal fishing sector.

These include the safe launching and landing of canoes, improved fish handling and enhanced storage capacities.

Notable features of the port include a 200-capacity fish market, a 60-tonne ice-making plant, a 200-tonne cold store, and market stalls, among others.

A daycare centre has also been included to support women traders, allowing them to conduct their business with peace of mind, knowing their children are safe.

"This is not just a building; it is an investment in the future of this community. The inclusion of daycare centres demonstrates a governance of compassion, one that empowers women and strengthens families," President Akufo-Addo stated.

The commissioning of the Jamestown Fishing Harbour, follows the successful completion of the Elmina Fishing Port in May 2023, another project under the Akufo-Addo administration aimed at transforming Ghana's fishing industry.

The President underscored his government's understanding of the critical role agriculture and fisheries play in Ghana's economy. The fishing sector supports over 2.6 million livelihoods and contributed US$263.2 million to the nation's GDP in 2020.

"This harbour is not just a monument to progress; it is a vital lifeline for socio-economic empowerment, job creation, and improved livelihoods. We are investing in superior infrastructure to reduce post-catch losses, improve fish catches, and reduce our dependence on imported fish," President Akufo-Addo said.

During the construction phase of the Jamestown Fishing Harbour, some 500 direct jobs were created, with expectations for more as the facility becomes fully operational.

The harbour's completion is also expected to revitalise the entire community, sparking economic activity and growth in the region.

The Jamestown Fishing Harbour is a landmark achievement in President Akufo-Addo's broader agenda of infrastructural development aimed at improving Ghana's socio-economic landscape.

As the people of Jamestown celebrate the fulfilment of this long-standing promise, the harbour stands as a beacon of hope, progress, and prosperity for the future.