Ghana: KMA Donates Road Safety Kits to Police, Metro Guards

As part of efforts to reduce road accidents in Kumasi, the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly has donated road safety kits to the Ashanti Regional Police and Metro Guards.

This was made possible through the Blumberg Philanthropies Initiatives for Global Road Safety (BIRGS).

Presenting the kits, Kumasi Mayor, Mr Samuel Pyne, commended the police for working hard to reduce road accidents in the city.

He said the effort of the police has complemented that of BIRGS, thereby making it achieve its objective of reducing road accidents.

Mr Pyne appealed to security personnel to be patient with the public in the enforcement of law and order on the roads.

Mr Akwasi Brobbey, Provision Coordinator for BIGRS, also acknowledged the efforts of the police in making the roads safe, adding that the safety kits would enable them to do more and achieve the desired results.

Describing road safety as a shared responsibility, he appealed to the public to play their respective roles to complement the efforts of the KMA and the security agencies.

The items include 446 reflective jackets, 80 cons and 46 road signs.

The Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety is being implemented in partnership with international organisations and governments.

It seeks to promote road safety by strengthening national legislation, changing road user behaviour and improving road infrastructure.