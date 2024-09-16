Nigeria: Help Us to Tackle Drug Menace, Kano Govt Pleads With NDLEA

16 September 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Kano State Commissioner for Finance, Dr Ibrahim Jibril, has appealed to the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to help the state in tackling drug menace.

Jibril appealed in Kano on Monday while receiving the state Commandant of the NDLEA, Mr Abubakar Ahmad.

He pleaded with NDLEA to establish its unit within the Audu Bako Secretariat complex, Kano, to curb drug peddling and abuse.

"The issue of drug abuse among youths in Kano is alarming. We need NDLEA's presence to mitigate security challenges," Jibril said.

The commissioner highlighted the state government's strategies to tackle drug-related problems, including reactivating 21 skill institutes to engage youths productively.

Earlier, Ahmad praised the state governor's commitment to combating drug abuse as evident in his visit to the Kiru reformatory.

Ahmad also expressed gratitude for the state government's support in completing and equipping the abandoned Drug Rehabilitation Centre at the NDLEA Command headquarters.

He said that the collaboration would work in combating drug abuse and its consequences in Kano State.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.