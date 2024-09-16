Nigeria: Rural Teachers, Health Workers, Others Major Needs of Kwarans - - Report

Participants at recent summit held for community based organisations (CBOs) requested the Kwara State government to hire more teachers and healthcare professionals for rural areas.

They also asked the government to support deserving people with cash awards.

The demands were contained in the report of the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor on Community Development, Dr Lawal Olohungbebe.

Held across the three senatorial districts of the state between August 20 and 24, 2024, the summit was organised by the Office of the SSA on Community Development and it attracted at least 900 CBOs, resource persons, and community leaders from across Kwara State.

The theme of the summit was 'Self-help: a sustainable communal development approach'.

"The summit brought together 900 CBOs to discuss strategies for advancing development and promoting inclusive growth in the state. The summit highlighted and applauded some of the government's initiatives, including ongoing urban renewal projects and infrastructural development, welfare programmes, recruitment and promotion exercise, distribution of palliative items, among others,"Olorungbebe said in the report.

"As the last component of the programme, outstanding CBOs, upon the completion of verification of their submitted self-help projects by a team of independent jurists, will receive awards and matching grants," the report added.

It also quoted participants as urging the government to prioritise more interventions in the provision of potable water and public toilets, cash relief or support for deserving members in the communities, and recruitment of more teachers and healthcare providers in rural areas.

Participants also asked the government to convert abandoned public buildings in the communities to good use, and pass or domesticate legislations that provide legal protections and support services for people with disabilities.

Participants also wanted such summit or town hall meetings to hold more frequently for improved dialogue between government representatives and community members, according to the report.