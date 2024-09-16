Nigeria: NYLC - Kano Pillars Cruise to Winning Start, Pip Abuja's Legacy FC 1-0

The much anticipated National Youth League Cup (NYLC) kicked off yesterday amidst funfair at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja with Kano Pillars L U19 team pipped hosts Legacy FC of Abuja 1-0 in the opener game.

Ademu Ibrahim scored the only goal of the match with solo efforts to help Kano Pillars cruising to a winning start and make their intention known about the importance they attached to the competition.

Pillars' captain, Abdullahi Haruna, had a shot at goal in the 7th minute when he played a free kick which was ballooned over the bar.

Unarguably the man of the match as he pressurized the Legacy FC defenders and had chances in the 11 and 19 minutes and brought saves from Mathia Mallki in goal for the Abuja team.

The chairman, Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), Honourable Gbenga Elegbeleye, commended the President of the NYLC, Robinson Adakosa, for coming out with a noble idea that gives youths the platform to display their talents.

He said he expects scouts from all over to come for the best legs in the competition saying some of the players will be promoted to their main team.

Adakosa, in his remarks, said the competition has come to stay and will continue to promote football at its best especially among the youths.