West Africa: Floods Devastate West and Central Africa

Azimi Abubakar, 50, a resident of Gasamu, wades through the floodwater in Jakusko LGA of Yobe State, Nigeria, on 01 October 2022.

Unprecendented flooding in Nigeria, Cameroon, Niger, Chad, Mali, Ghana and Liberia has triggered humanitarian crises. An estimated four million people — most of them children — are caught up in the devastation.

The flooding that has swept through parts of West and Central Africa this year has claimed hundreds of lives, devastated infrastructure and agriculture and left millions displaced.

The United Nations (UN) warns that more flooding is expected in the two sub-regions in the coming months. Over a million people n Borno state in northeastern Nigeria have been affected, Borno Governor Babagana Umara Zulum told DW.

Around 40% of the state capital, Maiduguri, was submerged when a dam burst last week. UNICEF said in a statement that the flooding in Maiduguri impacted around 200,000.

DW spoke to some of the city's dispaced residents waiting for authorities to assist them.

"We are suffering. We could not eat for the past three days. We have nowhere to live as the flood washed away all our belongings," Maryamu Daniel said, her family sheltering under a tree. "Our children are crying because of hunger."

Zara Goni said a shop owner provided her family with a mat, some food and water. "Sincerely speaking, we are in serious trouble ... I have a child. I don't know what to do to help him," Goni told DW. "We lost everything."

Zulum told DW that rescue and humanitarian efforts in Maiduguri are proving difficult.

"The extend of damage extends from homes and properties that are completed washed away. Many bridges are damaged, and we have yet to assess the integrity of the bridges that link between the two major parts of the city," the Borno governor said.

But rescue efforts were underway to free people trapped by flood waters and those without shelter, he said.

"We have suspended the resumption of schools to allow us deal with this emergency period."

Chad government cites 'financial problems'

According to the government of Chad, nearly 1.5 million people have been affected by floods caused by torrential rains since July, with 145 deaths reported and around 70,000 homes destroyed.

In N'Djamena, Chad's capital, Aaron Madjadoum is among those waiting for assistance. "I don't understand why the authorities can't build roads for the population," he told DW.

The security guard said he must travel about 4 kilometers (2.4 miles) daily, wading through mud or water to reach roads.

"There are not even gutters to drain the water. Every year, it is the same suffering, but the authorities are not concerned. People must learn from our suffering to find a solution. It is pitiful," Madjadoum said.

Cousin Aime, a human rights activist, told DW that the government has simply failed to prepare for flooding. The construction of a dam in N'Djamena has stalled due to lack of funds.

"The construction of the dam, frankly, is a disgrace. It seems like the suffering of the Chadian people is a source of motivation for the authorities," Aime said.

Minister of Regional Planning, Urban Development and Housing, Mahamat Assileck Halata, told DW the opposite was true.

"We are making due with the means at hand," Halata said. "We have financial problems that prevent us from dealing with this problem in a comprehensive manner. We are thinking of reexamining the infrastructure so that the rains do not cause flood damage for our populations, who are already suffering too much from it. We are very aware of this."

Crops and schools submerged in Niger

In Niger, over 137,000 people have lost their homes due to flooding since August. Almost 100 deaths have been recorded.

In the Basra district of Niamey, Niger's capital, Zouley Adamou told DW that her family nearly lost their lives.

All our rooms were flooded with rainwater. We lost all our belongings. The water reached our chests. The children almost drowned," Adamou said.

In another part of the Nigerien capital, Alhaji Hamidou told DW that hunger is looming for his family and many of the other flood victims: "The loss of my food supplies is very painful for me. Several bags of sorghum and rice were washed away by the waters. My family and I really need help."

Schools and other public buildings in Niamey that are used in emergencies were also submerged. "This is really a big problem to which we are asking for a solution." Hassan Abou Almoustapha, a student, told DW.

Further inland, thousands of crops were flooded, according to Malam Bassirou, chief of the village of Chiya in the Zinder region.

"More than a thousand fields of crops belonging to six villages are currently flooded in our area. We are pessimistic about our harvests this year," he told DW.

A state of natural disaster in Mali

The transitional government in Mali has declared a state of natural disaster to help strengthen the national food security stock and support families affected by the floods.

South-central Segou is one of worst-hit parts of the country, Lieutenant-Colonel Nouhoun Coulibaly, the regional director of civil protection, told DW.

"There are more than 13,000 people affected by the floods that hit the city of Segou. We cannot quantify the number of wells and latrines that have been damaged by rainwater," Coulibaly said.

In the Malian capital, Bamako, driver Boubacar and his family took refuge at a camp for flood victims displaced victims last month.

"When the water submerged us, at nightfall, I put my children and grandchildren on the roof of the house. I held the feet of the smallest of them until early morning. I didn't have time to take any belongings. Suddenly, the waters took everything away, I lost everything, absolutely everything," he told DW.

Climate change to blame

The Bamako alone, more than 500 households destroyed. The International Rescue Committee (IRC) is supporting the country in the aftermath. The organization says women, either widows or women with children, are most affected.

"They earn their income from small businesses that have been destroyed and often live in mud huts that wouldn't have withstood the floods, " IRC said in a statement.

And, the floods can be attributed to climate change. According to IRC, the Central Sahel region of West Africa, where temperatures are rising 50% faster than the global average.

"The situation is devastating — people in the region are already grappling with rising hunger and alarmingly high malnutrition. Climatic shocks like these floods only worsen food insecurity, malnutrition, and overall instability," Modou Diaw, the West Africa Vice President for the IRC, said in the statement.

According to a UNICEF estimate, $6 million (€5.4 million) in flexible emergency funding is needed to reach vulnerable children and families affected by the flooding in West and Central Africa.

"Even worse river flooding is forecast for later in the year, potentially adding to the misery for children and families in the region," said UNICEF Regional Director for West and Central Africa, Gilles Fagninou.

Edited by: Benita van Eyssen