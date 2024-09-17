Africa: What's Going On With the World (And the Future) At the UN?

It's the season to take on global challenges, from forging a healthier planet to putting the brakes on nuclear weapons, as world leaders and leading experts land at UN Headquarters in New York in mid-September for the General Assembly's annual High-Level Week to chart a path towards a better, safer, greener future for all.

As the week unfolds from 22 to 30 September, here's what you need to know:

Summit of the Future: What if the world keeps its promises?

What would the world look like if leaders keep their promises to implement internationally agreed goals towards sustainable development? The future looks good: no hunger, no poverty, no pollution, safe air and water, gender equality, nuclear-free and conflicts resolved by diplomacy not bombs.

Getting there is just part of what's on the agenda at the Summit of the Future, the centrepiece event kicking off the High-Level Week. On 22 and 23 September 2024, world leaders, civil society and experts will collectively work towards addressing pressing problems, from rising sea levels to ending hunger and more, through a Pact for the Future, which is expected to be adopted at the Summit.

Learn more from our special coverage page here.

Summit Action Days

To jump start the global event's momentum, the UN Secretary-General is convening the Summit of the Future Action Days on 20 and 21 September.

Young people, Member State representatives, civil society and experts will gather to exchange success stories and address challenges and the themes in the spotlight - building a better digital, peaceful and sustainable future for all - as they pave the way towards a next chapter of multilateralism that is more inclusive and networked.

Learn more about these Action Days here.

Tackling the threat of rising sea levels

The high-level meeting on sea-level rise will gather global leaders and stakeholders on 25 September to address this urgent and escalating threat.

As the UN chief said in his visit to the Pacific Islands Forum in Tonga last month, "the world needs your leadership" for "showing the way" to protect the planet from the ravages of climate change.

The meeting will focus on building common understanding, mobilising political leadership and promoting collaboration and international cooperation towards addressing challenges with a view to building a resilient and sustainable future, including for small island developing States and those living in low-lying coastal areas.

Find out more about this climate change consequence here and about the high-level meeting here.

What happens when antibiotics stop working?

That's the question world leaders will tackle on 26 September at a high-level meeting on antimicrobial resistance (AMR), which causes more than one million deaths a year.

Tune into the meeting as countries and stakeholders renew efforts and accelerate progress in combating the growing threat of this preventable phenomenon.

Find out more about AMR in our explainer here and learn more about the high-level meeting here.

Advancing towards nuclear-weapon-free world

On 26 September, the General Assembly will convene its annual high-level meeting on the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons.

This annual high-level plenary meeting commemorates and promotes the International Day, hearing from all nations, including those affected by nuclear bombs and test explosions.

Learn more here.

Focus on Palestine

As the war rages on in Gaza, two events will be convened during the High-Level Week with focus on Palestinians.

A high-level meeting on education in the Occupied Palestinian Territory - Gaza and the West Bank - is planned for 25 September, convened by the UN agency for Palestine refugees, UNRWA, and UN agencies UNESCO and UNICEF as well as Education Cannot Wait. Keynote addresses are expected to be made by UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini and former United Kingdom Prime Minister Gordon Brown.

On 26 September, a high-level meeting on support for the UN relief agency for Palestine refugees, UNRWA, where the Secretary-General is expected to deliver opening remarks on 26 September.

General debate: Leaders get their say

UNGA79 President Philemon Yang, from Cameroon, will gavel open the world body's annual general debate on 24 September, when world leaders will take their turn speaking from national perspectives on this year's theme: Leaving no one behind: Acting together for the advancement of peace, sustainable development and human dignity for present and future generations.

From 24 to 28 September and on 30 September, high-level representatives of the UN's 193 Member States will take the podium in the General Assembly Hall to explore solutions to intertwined global challenges to advance peace, security and sustainable development.

Leaders Summit

The day-long Leaders Summit on the UN Global Compact on 24 September at the Javits Centre North in New York is dedicated to providing the tools, network, knowledge and inspiration needed to scale the impact of private sector contributions to the 2030 Agenda.

Keynote speakers include Don Cheadle, award-winning actor and the UN Environmental Programme (UNEP) Goodwill Ambassador, and Amy Webb, founder and CEO of the Future Today Institute and Sanda Okiambo, Assistant Secretary-General of the UN Global Compact.

Learn more about the events here.

ABCs of the SDGs

UNGA79 also marks a crucial milestone in the global effort to accelerate progress towards the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The SDG Media Zone, running from 23 to 27 September, will feature in-depth interviews and dialogues with youth, experts and celebrities from around the world will take on global issues that matter to people everywhere.