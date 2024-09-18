Africa: UN Secretary-General António Guterres Appoints Four New SDG Advocates

announcement

New York — On the eve of the Summit of the Future, the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced four new SDG Advocates dedicated to accelerating progress of the SDGs [in alphabetical order]: Mr. Massimo Bottura, three-Michelin-starred chef and Co-Founder of Food for Soul, Ms Diane von Furstenberg, a philanthropist and Founder of fashion house Diane von Furstenberg (DVF), Ms Monica Geingos, Executive Chairperson of One Economy Foundation and Chancellor of Kepler University, and Ms Lilly Singh, award-winning entertainer and Founder of Unicorn Island Fund.

Massimo Bottura has been a powerful advocate for climate action and the importance of sustainable food systems. His non-profit organization which he crated with his wife Lara Gilmore, uses food as a vehicle to build more inclusive communities, especially for refugees and people in difficult social and economic environments. He has also served as a UN Environment Programme Goodwill Ambassador since 2020.

Ms Diane von Furstenberg serves on the board of Vital Voices and has been a global champion for women leadership. Her initiative The DVF Awards recognize and support women leaders around the world and across sectors who pave the way for a better, more equal, and more sustainable future for all.

"I am honored to join the Secretary General and the United Nations SDG Advocates at this pivotal moment for women across the globe. I look forward to using my voice and ability to connect and empower to help find solutions to the world’s most pressing problems,” said Ms Diane von Furstenberg.

Ms Geingos is a passionate advocate for transformative leadership in Africa, especially in empowering youth. Together with young people from across Africa, she co-created the innovative "BeFree" youth development model, designed to address the social, economic, and reproductive health challenges faced by young people.

“In these challenging times, we must reflect on the true meaning of shared values and what they look like in action. As a UN SDG advocate, I am honoured to contribute to the global dialogue that strives to accelerate progress toward a more just, equitable, and sustainable world for all.” said Ms Monica Geingos.

Ms Lilly Singh is a strong advocate for gender and social equity and the SDGs. Her non-profit organization Unicorn Island Fund is dedicated to spotlighting underrepresented voices and challenging cultural norms to transform the way the world sees, values and invests in girls and women.

“Girls and women are half of the world's population and hold half of the world's human potential. When we invest in girls and women, the whole world benefits,” said Ms Lilly Singh.

The SDG Advocates are influential leaders who support the Secretary-General in raising global ambition and action to keep the promise of the SDGs.

The Secretary-General has thanked BLACKPINK, Mr. Eddie Ndopu, Mr. Forest Whitaker, His Highness Muhammadu Sanusi II, Mr. Kailash Satyarthi, Mr Richard Curtis, Ms Valentina Muñoz Rabanal for their support and impactful work in driving action for the SDGs.

They will continue to stay engaged as members of the SDG Advocates Emeritus Group which is Co-Chaired by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of Ghana and Ms Erna Solberg, former Prime Minister of Norway.

SDG Advocates

Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados (Co-Chair)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada (Co-Chair)

Her Majesty Queen Mathilde of the Belgians

Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser of Qatar

Massimo Bottura, three-Michelin-starred chef and Co-Founder of Food for Soul

Diane von Furstenberg, Fashion designer, philanthropist, and author

Monica Geingos, Executive Chairperson of the One Economy Foundation and Chancellor of Kepler University

Hindou Ibrahim, Activist for Climate Action and Indigenous Rights

Graça Machel, Founder and Chair of the Board, Graça Machel Trust

Dia Mirza, Actor, UN Environment Programme Goodwill Ambassador

Jeffrey Sachs, Director, Center for Sustainable Development, Columbia University

Lilly Singh, award winning entertainer and Founder of Unicorn Island Fund

Brad Smith, President and Vice Chairman of Microsoft

Hamdi Ulukaya, Founder and CEO of Chobani and Tent Partnerships for Refugees

