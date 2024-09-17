Nigeria: Zulum Flags Off Distribution of Relief to Borno Flood Victims

16 September 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Olatunji Omirin, Maiduguri

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state has flagged off the distribution of relief materials to victims of the devastating Maiduguri flooding taking refuge in about 36 camps.

The flood disaster struck Maiduguri due to overflowing water from Alau Dam, displacing nearly 2 million people within Maiduguri Metropolis and environs.

The flag-off ceremony took place, Monday, at Bakasi camp along Damboa Road in Maiduguri.

The relief materials include a bag of 25kg of rice, a carton of pasta and N10,000 cash.

Briefing journalists, Zulum lamented that many people not affected by the flood are tripping to the IDP camps, thereby making it difficult for smooth operations.

"We observed that it is no more sustainable to continue receiving people in the camps because many people that were not affected are tripping to the camps," he said.

In addition to distributing relief materials, the governor also announced plans to comprehensively assess the affected areas, which will inform future interventions.

"So we decided to mobilise the resources and ensure that each affected victim had the relief items.

"We have also concluded arrangements that we shall do the assessment at the communities to verify the actual number of those that were affected," the governor said.

Also, the Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Zubaida Umar, highlighted her agency's interventions for victims of the flood disaster.

